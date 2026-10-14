Catholics, Evangelicals join on unique call for immigration reform

The Evangelical-Catholic Dialogue on Immigration published a statement calling for compassion and "humane measures."

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Catholic and Evangelical leaders often find themselves in alliance on modern-day cultural issues, especially since the landmark 1994 declaration Evangelicals & Catholics Together: The Christian Mission in the Third Millennium articulated their shared moral mission.

The latest issue bringing together both traditions is a reiterated plea for compassionate immigration reform, as outlined in a first-of-its-kind statement published October 13, 2026.

The statement, “A Call for Christian Compassion and Wisdom in the Immigration Debate,” is the first time in U.S. history that senior leaders of the Catholic and evangelical traditions jointly issued a statement on immigration.

The statement came from the co-chairs of the Evangelical-Catholic Dialogue on Immigration — Bishop Brendan Cahill, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, and Reverend Dr. Walter Kim, president of the National Association of Evangelicals.

Why Catholics and Evangelicals?

Most of the people subject to detention and deportation in the United States today are either Catholic or Evangelical, so the leaders of both faith traditions said they feel a particular responsibility for their spiritual wellbeing. In the statement, Bishop Cahill and Reverend Kim wrote:

As evangelical and Catholic leaders, we are aware that the vast majority of those currently subject to detention and deportation are Catholic and evangelical Christians. Roughly one in 12 believers in this country either faces the loss of legal status or shares a home with someone who does. Their fear is our fear; their tears are ours to wipe.

Together, the leaders of both faiths put forth three Biblical principles for special consideration:

Every human being is created with dignity, bearing God’s image (Genesis 1:27).

The family is ordained by God as the foundational human institution and should be protected in both law and practice (Genesis 2:24).

Government is responsible for protecting its citizens and providing for the common good, including the establishment and enforcement of reasonable immigration policies (Romans 13:1–7).

Reform proposals

In recent months, Cahill and Kim, wrote, they “have witnessed within our communities the sowing of fear, the fracturing of families, the deprivation of due process, and the vilification of our neighbors” — even while “the hope instilled by faith in Jesus Christ and acts of loving care among neighbors” remained ever present.

It’s time to reform the immigration process, they said: “There is much that can be done to avoid the rupturing of our families and communities brought about by indiscriminate and aggressive enforcement actions.”

To that end, the statement proposes “immigration reform that would provide meaningful opportunities for longtime residents to regularize their status,” stating that most Catholics and Evangelicals would support that, as well as reform that would also ensure the following:

“Immigration is regulated and borders are secured using targeted, proportionate, and humane measures, protecting family unity and prioritizing enforcement against those who threaten public safety, always with respect for due process”

“Detention of non-violent immigrants, especially children and families, is strictly limited, with meaningful access to chaplaincy and legal counsel for all who are detained”

“Legal pathways are safe, reliable, and efficient for workers, family members, and humanitarian populations, with access to legal representation”

These proposals emerge out of a sincere hope for positive change, said Cahill and Kim: