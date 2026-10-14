Chris Pratt’s surprising new co-star: Pope Leo XIV

Hollywood meets the Vatican in an archaeological adventure that takes viewers on a journey.

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Chris Pratt has certainly had some interesting co-stars over the years. He's shared the screen with dinosaurs, superheroes, and a rather opinionated raccoon. But his latest collaboration might just be his most unexpected yet, as the Hollywood actor is about to appear in a new documentary with none other than... Pope Leo!

And if that pairing weren't intriguing enough, the documentary will see Pratt heading beneath St. Peter's Basilica to explore ancient tombs and archaeological discoveries surrounding the burial place of St. Peter himself. With a Hollywood action star, a pope, and nearly 2,000 years of fascinating history to uncover, it seems more of a mission for Indiana Jones.

The documentary, Pétros ení: Discovering the Origins, takes viewers beneath St. Peter's Basilica in Rome to explore the burial place of the apostle Peter, according to Vatican News. Pratt, whom audiences know from Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, guides viewers through the history and archaeology of one of Christianity's most important sites.

But he isn't the only familiar face involved. Pope Leo makes a special appearance in the film's final scenes, explaining who Peter was and why his tomb, hidden beneath the enormous basilica that bears his name, matters so much to Catholics.

And while we wouldn't necessarily expect the pope to trade his white cassock for a fedora and a whip, it's fun to imagine him helping Hollywood uncover a few ancient mysteries.

A journey beneath St. Peter's

The documentary has been made to mark the 400th anniversary of the consecration of the present St. Peter's Basilica, which took place on November 18, 1626.

Directed by Spanish filmmaker Paula Ortiz and written by Vatican journalist Andrea Tornielli, the film promises something rather special: images of the ancient burial area beneath the basilica that have never previously been captured on film. And there's quite a story to tell.

According to Christian tradition, St. Peter was martyred in Rome during the persecution of Christians under Emperor Nero and buried on Vatican Hill. His grave became a place of pilgrimage for the earliest Christians, some of whom even wanted to be buried nearby.

When Emperor Constantine ordered the construction of the first basilica in the 4th century, the site was so important that the surrounding hillside was altered to accommodate the building while preserving the area associated with Peter's tomb. Centuries later, archaeologists would begin investigating what lay beneath the magnificent church.

Excavations undertaken during the pontificate of Pius XII led to the identification of the burial place traditionally associated with Peter. In 1950, the pope announced the discovery of the tomb, and in 1968, Paul VI declared that remains believed to be those of the apostle had also been identified.

It's pretty mind-blowing to think that beneath Bernini's great bronze baldachin and Michelangelo's soaring dome lies the simple burial place of a fisherman from Galilee who followed Jesus nearly 2,000 years ago.

From Hollywood to the Vatican

For Pratt, taking part in the documentary was clearly quite an experience, as he shared:

“It was an incredible honor to collaborate with Pope Leo and the Vatican on this project. The story of St. Peter is foundational to the Christian faith, and I am deeply grateful for the trust and access I was given to bring his legacy to the screen."

And as for Pope Leo, who knows how he must have felt appearing in a documentary that sheds light on the resting place of the man whose job he took on, 266 popes later.