Prayer for Pope Leo

Heavenly Father, You have given us Pope Leo to be the Vicar of your Son on earth. We ask that you continue to allow us to benefit from his guidance ...

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Heavenly Father, we know there is no circumstance that can separate us from you, that every action of ours acquires an infinite value if lived in your presence, continually offered to you. You have given us Pope Leo to be the Vicar of your Son on earth. We ask that you continue to allow us to benefit from his guidance, that he might continue to teach, sanctify, and govern your Church.

Just as the Church gathered around St. Peter and "prayer by the Church was fervently being made to God on his behalf," we gather as the whole Church to pray for Peter today.

Lord Jesus, the one whom you love is ill ...

Holy Spirit, Giver of Life, be strength for Pope Leo and fill him with your comfort.

Holy Mary, we turn to you with trust, for you are the Mother whom Jesus has given, and you are attentive to all our needs. Mother full of love, we entrust to you Pope Leo who is today among our most urgent intentions, as well as all of the sick and suffering and those who accompany them and their doctors and nurses. Mother of the Church, under your cloak we find refuge; may Pope Leo be supported by your maternal help in this trial. Sweet Mother, Health of the Sick, obtain for our Holy Father the gift of complete healing and a long life in service of your Son and His Church.

Glorious saints and angels, join us in praying for Pope Leo, for his spiritual and physical health and complete recovery. Amen.

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