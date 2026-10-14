Seoul WYD 2027 has a new app for pilgrims

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Are you thinking of going to World Youth Day (WYD) in Seoul, Korea, from August 3 to 8, 2027, but worried about how you’ll manage when you get there? There’s now an official guide: Vatican News reports that the Local Organizing Committee for WYD 2027 has launched an app to help pilgrims before and during the event.

The app is already available in English and Korean, with Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Italian to follow. Its provisional name is “WYD 2027,” but Vatican News reports that pilgrims will be able to help choose its permanent name “through a global naming contest.”

“To Seoul with Courage, Walking as One” is the message the app shows when you first open it (after completing the initial setup). Below the text is a countdown of days, hours, and minutes until the start of World Youth Day.

The main screen lists key events and has buttons that lead to different sections. These cover both practical and spiritual needs. Most of the information is available without creating an account or logging in.

Practical preparations

A section called “Kit” currently outlines the “essential items” that organizers plan to provide to registered participants. It says they are “carefully crafting essential items such as hats, T-shirts, bags, and water bottles.” The app invites pilgrims to “stay tuned” as organizers continue preparing these items. They are “putting [their] hearts into making your pilgrimage truly special.”

The app also offers helpful tips for people visiting Korea from abroad. It offers an overview of typical summer weather in Seoul, and necessary items that won’t be included in the kit (sunscreen, a raincoat, etc.). The tips also cover the types of electrical outlets and voltage pilgrims will encounter, as well as advice on packing “light and smart.”

To help visitors avoid cultural misunderstandings, the app also has a “Pilgrim Etiquette” section explaining key Korean customs and local laws. There’s also a section with useful Korean phrases for a variety of social and religious situations.

Spiritual preparations

The app offers a variety of guides to spiritual preparation. The most prominent is the “Official Prayer” (with a big red link on the app’s home screen), but that’s just the start.

A section on “Spiritual Preparation” offers “Foundational Reflections” for the WYD. These include short texts on subjects such as “Understanding World Youth Day,” “The Korean Church and Synodality,” and “Theological Reflection on the Theme” of WYD 2027.

Links to pilgrimage routes also appear prominently on the main screen. Each route includes photos and descriptions of each stop, as well as instructions for traveling between them by public transportation. Another section offers a map showing the locations of the destinations.

Additionally, the app allows pilgrims to “verify” visits to certain sites. Those who verify visits to three designated locations can receive a “completion certificate.” (The verification process requires creating an account.)