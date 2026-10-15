How to reclaim your attention before it’s gone

The Church has practiced an anti-distraction technique for 15 centuries. The attention economy is making it urgent again.

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There is a word embedded in Leo XIV’s theme for World Communications Day 2027 that rewards unpacking. Attention, he notes, comes from the Latin ad-tendere — to stretch toward. Not to consume, not to scroll, but to reach deliberately toward something outside yourself, something worth the effort of sustained regard.

The platforms that now mediate most of human communication are engineered around the opposite movement. They stretch toward you. They learn your triggers, sharpen your compulsions, and serve you content calibrated to hold your eyes for another few seconds. The business model is not communication. It is the harvesting of attention as a raw material, sold to advertisers, through the engineering of psychological states — outrage, anxiety, craving — that make the harvest most efficient.

Leo named this a spiritual crisis. He is right. But the tradition he represents has been running a counter-practice for a very long time.

What monks figured out

The Rule of Benedict, written in the 6th century, is structured almost entirely around the discipline of attention. The day is divided into fixed hours of prayer that interrupt every other activity at regular intervals. Manual labor alternates with lectio divina — the slow, ruminative reading of Scripture that is less about acquiring information than about allowing a text to work on you over time. The silence is the condition under which something other than your own mental noise can be heard.

What Benedict understood — and what the attention economy discovered from the opposite direction — is that attention is not a natural resource that replenishes itself automatically. It is a capacity that must be cultivated and protected. The monks called this quies, stillness. The Desert Fathers called compulsive, reactive mental agitation acedia. We might recognize it as the restless finger reaching for the phone before the page is finished, or the impatience with listening to speech at normal speed and distractedly pushing the "2x" option.

The Ignatian Examen adds a different instrument. Ignatius designed it as a 15-minute daily review — a deliberate act of noticing. Where did you feel drawn toward something good? Where did you feel pulled away? The premise is that God is active in ordinary experience but invisible without the habit of paying attention. The Examen is, in effect, a daily training in attentiveness to what is actually happening, as opposed to what the feed is telling you to feel.

The price we are paying

The consequences of inattention are no longer speculative. Research — including work by social psychologist Jonathan Haidt — documents rising rates of anxiety and what psychologists call attentional fragmentation: the progressive inability to sustain focus on a single object. Adults report it subjectively too. They sit down to read and find themselves reaching for the phone before the end of the first page.

What is being lost is the capacity for the sustained, receptive attention that makes love, prayer, and serious thought possible. You cannot pray without it. You cannot listen to another person without it. You cannot sit with grief or make a careful moral decision without the ability to remain present long enough for something to actually register.

This is why Leo’s theme carries weight beyond media criticism. He is not complaining about journalism. He is describing a structural assault on one of the fundamental conditions of spiritual and moral life.

What reclaiming it looks like

The monastic practices were designed for monasteries. But their logic is transferable — and a growing number of people, including many with no religious affiliation, are discovering that the monastery had something figured out.

The most basic recovery is structural: fixed times that belong to something other than the feed. Morning prayer, however brief. A period of reading with no screen. Meals without a device on the table. The Benedictine insight is that the structure does not need to be heroic to be effective. Small, protected intervals of non-distraction gradually rebuild what compulsive platform use erodes.

The Examen, adapted outside religious contexts as various forms of evening reflection, has found a remarkable second life. The practice of deliberately noticing what happened in the day — not evaluating, not optimizing, just noticing — turns out to be robustly useful regardless of theological commitment. What it builds is precisely the attentional muscle the platforms are designed to atrophy.