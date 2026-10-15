Marathon nun sets huge fundraising record, talks spiritual growth

Sr. Stephanie Baliga is famous for running the Chicago Marathon every year to raise funds for her order. She shared with Aleteia her wisdom on sports and faith.

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You can’t stop Sr. Stephanie. The Franciscan sister completed her 15th consecutive year running the Chicago Marathon this past Sunday, October 11, raising funds for her order’s Mission of Our Lady of the Angels. One of the record 55,000-plus participants in this year’s Chicago Marathon, Sr. Stephanie and her team have raised more than $3.2 million since she founded it in 2011.

This year, she and the 192 runners—including her religious sisters Sr. Bridget and Sr. Eleanor—on her marathon team (with another 30 running the half) brought in $579,589 at last count, setting a new record. The annual marathon is her community's only major fundraiser.

All funds go to her order’s mission, supporting its food pantry that feeds 3,000 to 4,000 families each month, as well as other outreach programs the sisters operate in an under-served Chicago neighborhood.

Currently, the sisters are investing in their community’s formation process as they work to open a separate convent for the initial formation period, the novitiate. “We will continue expanding our apostolate after that $4 million construction project is done,” Sr. Stephanie told Aleteia.

The order posted on their Facebook page:

The marathon fundraiser truly makes our life and work possible and we are so very grateful to all those involved and to the Lord for His providence! We can’t believe we’re already saying this, but REGISTRATION IS OPEN NOW FOR TEAM OLA 2027 and guaranteed entries are going fast!

Who is Sr. Stephanie?

Who is Sr. Stephanie? As a teen, she was a Division I runner with the University of Illinois, and was one of the fastest in the country. She planned to become a professional athlete until a foot injury her sophomore year led her to discern another path. She joined the Franciscans of the Eucharist in Chicago in 2010 at age 22.

When she’s not running, Sr. Stephanie teaches at St. Sylvester Elementary School, specializing in teaching religion and providing sacramental support to the school. At the beginning of the school year, Sr. Stephanie and St. Sylvester School were awarded a special honor from the Catholic Schools office in the Archdiocese of Chicago for being “the school in which the highest percentage of students reported that they believed God was very present in their lives,” according to the order’s Facebook post:

Sr. Stephanie has played a major role in forming St. Sylvester students in the Catholic faith over the years and has inspired dozens of students to seek baptism. Way to go Sr. Stephanie!

What is the connection between exercise and spirituality?

As a lifelong athlete and runner, Sr. Stephanie knows that physical exercise can be a practice ground for all kinds of virtues — discipline, perseverance, respect, courage, humility. Spiritual writers from the time of St. Paul (“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race”) have used sports as a metaphor for spiritual growth.

Pope Leo XIV, too, has spoken many times on the value of sports, particularly in his letter Life in Abundance, when he said, “sport can truly become a school of life, where all can learn that abundance does not come from victory at any cost, but from sharing, from respecting others and from the joy of walking together” — a line he repeated in his recent letter to the White Sox.

What can people seeking spiritual growth learn from sports, and vice versa? Sr. Stephanie has found in running a school for virtue, prayer, and sacrifice. She told Aleteia:

Running is a practice environment for growth in the spiritual life. As you run more, you learn how to pray; it’s a safe and controlled environment for learning how to have a proper attitude and disposition to experience suffering and use that suffering as an offering to the Lord, alongside the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

Besides “offering it up,” sports give people the chance to unite themselves to something greater than themselves:

There is an innate desire in people to understand how to suffer and give their lives to others for the Lord. All these people’s hearts are disposed to learn how to live their best lives, to unite their sacrifice to something larger than themselves.

Any advice for someone just starting out as a beginner, whether in the spiritual life or in running? Sr. Stephanie had some thoughts to share:

You will reach your personal limits. For people just beginning, in prayer or exercise, the first lesson is to be patient with yourself. Allow the Lord to help us see ourselves as we are, and know that the Lord sees us as his beloved children. We need to move away from the idea that we are invincible, which our culture tells us. We quickly learn—in the spiritual life and in exercise—that we need the Lord, and that there is something beyond ourselves. You will quickly reach a limit, and there’s this patient, slow, consistent build-up to get better at exercising, just as in the spiritual life there’s this very slow, patient process of offering your heart to the Lord and growing in prayer. I think it’s very beneficial if those are simultaneous. As we grow in the capacity of what we can do, we grow in capacity to give our hearts to Jesus.