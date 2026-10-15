Pope Leo recommended this prayer for the sick

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In his message for this year's World Day of the Sick, celebrated annually on the February 11 feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, Pope Leo XIV offered the faithful an "ancient prayer" to Mary. Now, as the Holy Father continues his recovery in the hospital, and as we await further news on the tumor, we unite ourselves with the Communion of Saints to pray it.

The Pope invited, "Let us raise our prayers to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Health of the Sick, asking her to assist all who suffer and are in need of compassion, consolation and a listening ear. Let us seek her intercession with this ancient prayer, that has been invoked in families for those living with illness and pain:

Sweet Mother, do not part from me.

Turn not your eyes away from me.

Walk with me at every moment

and never leave me alone.

You who always protect me

as a true Mother,

obtain for me the blessing of the Father,

Son and Holy Spirit.

In that message, the Pope reflected on the Good Samaritan as a model for all those who care for the sick. He considered that "the pain that moves us to compassion is not the pain of a stranger; it is the pain of a member of our own Body, to whom Christ our Head commands us attend, for the good of all."

Pope Leo XIV touches the rock at the Grotto of Massabielle in the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes during a prayer with worshippers on September 26, 2026 on the second day of his visit to France. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) ALBERTO PIZZOLI | AFP

While we cannot personally be part of the Holy Father's care team, we can pray for those who are, and above all, offer what we can for the Pope, which in this case is our own prayer and sacrifice for his complete healing and recovery.

You can read his message for the Day of the Sick here.

The prayer that the Holy Father cited is especially popular in Spanish-speaking countries, where it is often taught to children, as the first petitions rhyme. In Spanish, it reads: