Aleteia here offers you all of the Vatican updates and further relevant information in one spot. Our Lady, Health of the Sick, we entrust our Holy Father to you.
Thursday afternoon (Rome time) update: Recovery progressing normally
Dr. Luigi Carbone and Prof. Stefano Margaritora provided an update on Pope Leo XIV's postoperative recovery
- Routine checks Thursday morning showed normal results.
- Chest X-ray showed good recovery of the lung that underwent surgery.
The Pope's doctors said he "carried out his daily activities independently," adding that "his physiotherapy session included a full range of physical activities."
Today, the Pope concelebrated Mass in the morning, as he did Wednesday afternoon. A room has been prepared for Mass on the 10th floor of the Gemelli Hospital (the normal papal suite is under renovations).
The Pope is returning to work, and this afternoon met with the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, Archbishop Paolo Rudelli. Appointed by the Pope last March, the archbishop heads the First Section of the Secretariat of State, which deals with General Affairs. This department is responsible for the Pope’s day-to-day affairs, particularly the drafting of documents, and oversees the Holy See’s communications.
Pope Leo sent a message, asking for prayers
On October 7, the Holy Father opened a meeting in the Vatican to discuss the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis' document on the family, Amoris Laetitia. With his hospitalization, he was unable to be at the conclusion. However, he sent a message, which the Vatican released Wednesday evening, though it was dated the day before, the day of the Pope's surgery:
~
My dear Brothers in the Episcopate,
Dear families,
Dear brothers and sisters,
As you know, I have been unable to be among you during these days. I thank you warmly for your prayers and for the work you have done together. Your sharing of experiences and attentive listening are indeed a gift to the whole Church.
I am especially grateful to the families who have spoken of their joys, struggles and hopes, and to the Heads of the Eastern Catholic Churches and the Presidents of the Episcopal Conferences for their preparation and the time they have devoted to this meeting.
I will read the fruits of your work and discussions, and offer my reflections in due course. In the meantime, I encourage you to begin to share with your Episcopal Conferences and Dioceses what you have lived and received, and to continue proclaiming the Gospel with families, drawing on the richness of Amoris Laetitia.
In a particular way, it is my hope that families will always be active participants in the life and mission of your local Churches, and that they will help you to discern the paths ahead. As you return home, please assure all in your communities of my spiritual closeness and encouragement.
Entrusting each of you to the protection of the Holy Family of Nazareth, I ask you please to pray for me, as I pray for you. To all of you I gladly impart my Apostolic Blessing.
From the Vatican, 13 October 2026
LEO PP. XIV