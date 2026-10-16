Bishops’ message to Catholics: Get out and vote

"Put faith before politics," say U.S. Catholic bishops ahead of midterm elections coming up on November 3.

What is the obligation of a Catholic living in a democratic nation? The Catechism (2239-2240) makes clear that voting in elections is a moral duty:

It is the duty of citizens to contribute along with the civil authorities to the good of society in a spirit of truth, justice, solidarity, and freedom ... Submission to authority and co-responsibility for the common good make it morally obligatory to pay taxes, to exercise the right to vote, and to defend one's country.

As Americans prepare for the upcoming midterm elections on November 3, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) shared a special message reminding Catholics that “voting is both a right and a responsibility.”

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the USSCB, urged Catholics to vote and to “put their faith before politics” in making their voting decisions.

In a time of deep political division, the temptation is to be discouraged and to not participate in the election process. But discouragement is not a Christian virtue. For citizens in a representative democracy such as our own, participation in public life—including voting—is both a right and a responsibility.

In honoring this civic duty, it is important to ensure that citizens not face unnecessary delays or complications in registering or exercising their right to vote. Together, we can contribute to the common good of our nation as faithful citizens by supporting free and fair elections.

I would ask all Catholics to put their faith before politics. The Church’s contribution to the public life of a nation is not a political or partisan program; rather, it reflects our commitment to the dignity of every person, who is created in the image and likeness of God.

One of the great dangers of our moment is the belief that any criticism of “our party” somehow strengthens our opponents. A well-formed conscience does not operate on those terms. Therefore, I encourage all to judge candidates and elected officials by their actions, not merely their promises, and how those actions promote the common good. We must reject rhetoric that appeals to fear, resentment, or division, and listen instead, to the Gospel call to love God and all our neighbors.