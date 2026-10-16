Join Saturday: Missionary Rosary to include prayers for Pope Leo

Led by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the International Missionary Rosary will pray for the entire Church, but will also include special prayers for Pope Leo XIV's health. Join in praying at 9 a.m. New York time.

Copy link Archive article share on :

October 18 marks the 100th anniversary of World Mission Sunday, and to honor that anniversary, a variety of events have been planned in Rome. One such event is the International Missionary Rosary, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Rome time (9 am New York time) on Saturday, October 17. You can join the livestream at VaticanNews.

This Rosary is connected to the recently beatified Fulton Sheen, who promoted it, as the Pontifical Mission Societies in Los Angeles explains.

In February of 1951, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen (national director of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith from 1950 to 1966), in a radio address (The Catholic Hour), inaugurated a World Mission Rosary. “We must pray, and not for ourselves, but for the world. To this end, I have designed the World Mission Rosary. Each of the five decades is of a different color to represent the continents.”

According to VaticanNews, on Saturday, "the mysteries will be dedicated to Africa, America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. The 50 Hail Marys will be recited in two local languages for each continent, celebrating the diversity of the universal Church. Each mystery will be announced in Italian, English, and Spanish."

Special prayers for Pope Leo's health



In response to Pope Leo's recent surgery, the International Missionary Rosary will also include special prayers for our Holy Father. VaticanNews explains, "As the Church commemorates the centenary of World Mission Day, the International Missionary Rosary has taken on added significance with the inclusion of special prayers for Pope Leo XIV."

The prayers will invoke the Blessed Virgin Mary's protection of the Holy Father, praying for his health and recovery.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle will be leading the Rosary, and scattered throughout the recitation of the Rosary will be reflections taken from Pope Francis' writings, as well as homilies by Pope Leo.