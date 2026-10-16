Pope talks to Putin, urges relief for besieged city

Some 2,000 civilians are trapped in the small city in the Kherson region, and Pope Leo urged the Russian President to allow aid and the evacuation of the population.

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From the Gemelli Hospital, where he has been since his surgery on Tuesday, Leo XIV spoke on the telephone with Vladimir Putin this October 16, the Holy See Press Office reported. The Pope asked the Russian President for relief for the small city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region. This was their second official telephone conversation since the election of the American-Peruvian pontiff last May.

Having undergone surgery for a cancerous lung nodule last Tuesday, Leo XIV resumed his duties in full on Thursday. He has so far had visits from three cardinals, and today, he held a telephone conversation with President Putin, to whom he expressed "his deep concern about the grave humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region, and called for a ceasefire to allow the delivery of food and medical assistance, and the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population," according to the Vatican statement. This town in southern Ukraine, occupied by the Russian army since 2022, is in the grip of famine, and Ukrainian officials say some 2,000 civilians, including some 40 children, are trapped and hungry.

"Finally, the Holy Father reaffirmed the Holy See’s commitment to promoting dialogue and peace," the statement concluded.

Last Sunday, moments before announcing his hospitalization, Leo XIV expressed concern over the blockade of grain exports from Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, where reciprocal attacks are on the rise. He called for the passage of “the daily bread" of millions of people to be guaranteed, at a time when many countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East are suffering as a result.

Leo XIV and Vladimir Putin spoke on the telephone once before, on June 4, 2025. That was the highest-level contact established between Russia and the Holy See since the start of the large-scale Russian offensive in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

See more about that conversation below.