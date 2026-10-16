The day St. Margaret Mary stopped going to parties

While she was a teenager, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque enjoyed going to balls and parties, taking part in activities that she found took her away from God.

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Many are familiar with St. Margaret Mary Alacoque and her later visions of Jesus and her promotion of the Sacred Heart devotion. Few know that St. Margaret Mary was a "party animal" in her youth, frequently attending balls and parties, overindulging in activities that she would later regret. She was severely tempted by these parties, not being able to resist their allurement.

Parties and balls are typically not in of themselves evil, but when we pursue them before all things and neglect our relationship with God, we often drift away from him, as St. Margaret Mary did.

Emile Bougaud frames the situation as such in the Life of Blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque:

She delighted in pleasure parties, she shortened her prayers, she remained from confession and her soul gradually sank from the height to which it had been elevated in early childhood. "I began to see the world and to dress to please it and I tried to amuse myself as much as I could."

Yet, one day that all changed.

A vision of Jesus

St. Margaret Mary returned from one such party to witness a vision that shocked her to the core:

It was on her return from this ball that the Lord awaited her. "That evening," she says, "as I was taking off Satan's accursed livery, for thus I term my vain adornments, my Sovereign Master presented Himself before me, all disfigured as He was during His flagellation. He reproached me saying that it was my vanity which had reduced Him to such a state ,that I was losing infinitely precious time of which He would demand of me a rigorous account at the hour of death, and that I had betrayed and persecuted Him after He had given me so many proofs of His love. This made so strong an impression upon me and wounded my heart so painfully that I wept bitter tears."

She resorted to severe penances in hopes of atoning for her sinful lifestyle.

St. Margaret Mary would have to remain at home for a few more years, working against her mother, who wanted her to marry. It wasn't until she was 24 years old that she was able to enter a convent and spend the rest of her life with her Beloved.