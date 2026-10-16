The intriguing date of Pope Leo’s surgery

The date has a beautiful Marian connection -- and might inspire Catholics to look at the calendar differently.

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At 71, Pope Leo XIV certainly gave the impression of having boundless energy during his recent visit to France. Over four packed days, he celebrated Mass before enormous crowds, delivered speeches, met countless faithful, and somehow found the strength to keep smiling and greeting people who had waited hours for a glimpse of him -- and let's not forget, blessing something like a billion babies among the way!

At Lourdes, he prayed at the grotto, spent time with sick pilgrims, celebrated Mass before some 150,000 people, and joined the torchlight procession. It was an exhausting schedule for anyone, let alone a man in his 70s.

Yet barely two weeks later, on October 13, the Holy Father was undergoing surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to remove a suspicious nodule from his lung, subsequently confirmed to be cancerous.

The Vatican has not revealed exactly when Leo learned of his health concerns, although the examinations and preparations required for such an operation suggest that the decision was unlikely to have been made overnight. So when we look back at those extraordinary days in France, particularly his encounters with the sick at Lourdes, it's difficult not to feel an added affection for a Pope who gave so much of himself while facing an uncertain medical situation.

And then there's the date of his operation.

An unexpected connection to Fatima

Of course, there could be any number of practical explanations for how his surgery landed on the date it did, particularly given the Pontiff's demanding schedule and the medical team's availability. How much flexibility there was in setting the date is not clear. But what is certain is that October 13 has religious significance because of a fascinating connection to Our Lady.

On October 13, 1917, the Virgin Mary appeared for the sixth and final time to three shepherd children at Fatima, Portugal. Tens of thousands of people had gathered at the Cova da Iria, where witnesses reported the extraordinary phenomenon that became known as the Miracle of the Sun. During that final apparition, Our Lady identified herself as the Lady of the Rosary and urged the faithful to continue praying the Rosary every day.

Although the Church celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Fatima on May 13, the anniversary of her first apparition, October 13, remains one of the most significant dates associated with the Portuguese shrine. And 109 years later, on that same date, the Pope underwent surgery for lung cancer, just weeks after praying before another famous Marian shrine.

We may never know whether the connection crossed his mind when the date was chosen, but for Catholics praying for his recovery, it's a comforting one to discover.

Could the Church calendar inspire our own plans?

The coincidence also raises an interesting question about the dates chosen for important events in our own lives.

Most people planning a wedding begin with the practicalities: finding a church, securing a reception venue, making sure family members can attend, and perhaps avoiding the weekend of the Super Bowl. But what about looking at the Church calendar too?

A great example is July 12, the feast of Sts. Louis and Zélie Martin, the parents of St. Thérèse of Lisieux and the first married couple to be canonized together. What a beautiful date for a Catholic couple to exchange their vows, beginning married life with two saints who understood its joys, difficulties and sacrifices -- and not just any family life. Of their nine children, five daughters survived to adulthood, and all five entered religious life. As a matter of fact, a number of the couple-saints are celebrated with feasts on their wedding anniversaries.

And weddings are only the beginning. Imagine discovering that your child's baptism falls on the feast of a saint who was a notorious prankster, an adventurer, musician, athlete or spectacularly determined troublemaker. Ah, a little like the much-loved St. Pier Giorgio Frassati, you might think. Well, they'll surely go on to great heights. Verso l'alto!, as the saint himself would say.

Certainly in previous generations (and still today in many countries), it was typical to name a child simply based on the feast day on which he or she arrived. Have a Joseph in your family? Take a look to see if his birthday isn't March 19 or thereabouts. A Margaret Mary? Her birthday might well be today so get on the phone! (October 16 is the feast day of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque.)

Naturally, practical considerations will often decide these things for us, and choosing a saint's feast day is certainly no guarantee that everything will go according to plan. A wedding on the feast of two happily married saints will still involve the occasional disagreement over whose turn it is to empty the dishwasher!