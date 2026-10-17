As Pope Leo XIV recovers, beware fake photos

An image circulating online appears to show a young Robert Francis Prevost smoking, but I.MEDIA traced it to an authentic photo with no cigarette.

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A photo appearing to show a young Robert Francis Prevost smoking a cigarette has circulated on social media in recent days. However, I.MEDIA has discovered that the image was created by editing a real photograph.

On October 13, 2026, Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, which contained a cancerous tumor. Asked whether the Pope had smoked in the past, the Holy See Press Office said it had no information on the matter.

One of the first to share the doctored image was an account on X. The account also drew a connection between the Pope's hospitalization and a video in which he encouraged the faithful to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The video was published during the pandemic, when he was bishop of Chiclayo, Peru.

No cigarette in the original photo

I.MEDIA tracked down the original version of the same photograph without the cigarette. The Pope's brother, John Prevost, had provided it to the American newspaper The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2025, the day Leo XIV was elected pope.

The same unaltered photograph appeared in a November 10, 2025, article by journalist Salvatore Cernuzio on Vatican News. The official Vatican news outlet identified it as a photo taken on the day of Prevost's priestly ordination.

AI-generated images of the Pope in the hospital

Numerous images are also circulating on social media of the Holy Father in his hospital bed. In some, he wears an oxygen mask or nasal cannula; in others, he smiles, waves, or gives a thumbs-up.

The Vatican only just Friday released photographs of Pope Leo XIV post surgery -- they are images of him celebrating Mass at Gemelli Hospital. Images circulating online that purport to show him in his hospital bed are thus not Vatican photos; those reviewed by Aleteia to date appear to have been generated using AI.