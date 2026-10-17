The Irish art of being friendly (and how to steal it)

Ireland has the official bragging rights, having been crowned the friendliest country in Europe. Here are 7 habits the rest of us might want to steal.

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Condé Nast Traveller has named Ireland the friendliest country in Europe in its 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, with a rather impressive score of 98.39 out of a 100. And this isn't a one-off burst of Irish charm either: After coming second for the previous two years, Ireland has finally nabbed the top spot.

As someone who is half Irish, I'd say it's about time, too. And I'm naturally taking this entirely impartial survey result as iron-clad scientific proof, and it may pop up in conversation whenever anyone makes an unfortunate remark about the Irish weather.

But underneath the fun of the accolade is something worth thinking about. Condé Nast Traveller points particularly to Ireland's culture of conversation, community, and hospitality, not to mention the famous "craic," and these are things you don't need an Irish passport to practice.

So, in honor of Ireland's latest title, here are seven ways we could all inject a little more Irish friendliness into everyday life.

1 Talk to strangers

Walk into an Irish pub on your own and there's a fair chance you won't remain socially alone for very long. Condé Nast Traveller even mentions the ease with which visitors can find themselves chatting to strangers, and it's a habit worth borrowing.

We've become remarkably good at avoiding one another in public, aided enormously by phones, headphones, and the sudden fascination we all develop with the floor when we enter an elevator. Yet some of the nicest little encounters in life begin with nothing more complicated than a comment, a question, or a smile.

You don't have to become the person who tells their entire life story to a fellow passenger before the bus has reached the second stop -- yes, Dad, I'm thinking of you! -- but occasionally looking up is a great start.

2 Ask questions — and listen to the answers

The great thing about a good chin-wag is that you don't actually have to be particularly interesting yourself. You just need to be interested in somebody else.

Ask where someone is from, how their mother is doing, whether the new job worked out, or how on earth they managed to make that cake. And when they answer, resist the temptation to spend the whole time preparing the fascinating story about yourself that you're going to tell next.

Curiosity is one of the easiest forms of friendliness because it tells another person that, for the next few minutes at least, they have your attention. It tells them that they are important to you.

3 Make room for one more

Irish hospitality doesn't need to involve a beautifully laid table, matching napkins, or three days of frantic cleaning before anybody is allowed through the front door. Sometimes it's simply pulling up another chair and putting the kettle on.

There's a generosity in making room for people, whether that's at the dinner table, on an outing, or in a conversation. The important bit isn't what you're serving or whether the house looks presentable; it's making sure the person who has just arrived doesn't feel as though they're intruding.

And if dinner has to stretch to one more person, there's always bread.

4 Don't take yourself too seriously

The Irish are very good at humor, but perhaps more importantly, they're often pretty good at directing it at themselves.

Being able to laugh at your own disasters, peculiarities, and occasional acts of complete stupidity makes life easier for everyone around you. It also saves other people the exhausting task of pretending they haven't noticed them.

There are moments that require seriousness, of course. But there are plenty that don't, and a little self-deprecation can make other people feel considerably more relaxed about being imperfect too.

5 Tell the story

The Irish storytelling tradition has given the world some formidable writers, but you don't need to be Jame Joyce to appreciate the pleasure of turning an ordinary event into a good story.

A good story doesn't even need a particularly promising beginning. Someone missed a train, Auntie Mary had words with the priest about his homily, Dad tried to fix something he absolutely shouldn't have touched -- give it a few years and the incident has acquired three new characters, considerably better dialogue, and a starring role at every family gathering. Accuracy may suffer, but everyone has a much better time.

Stories also invite other people in. One person's tale invariably reminds somebody else of another, and before long a roomful of people who were discussing absolutely nothing of consequence have somehow spent two hours enjoying each other's company.

6 Notice the person on the edge

Now, this might be the most important one. It's easy to be friendly when we're surrounded by people we already know and love. It takes a little more effort to notice the person standing alone at a party, the new colleague hovering at the edge of a conversation, the elderly neighbor you haven't seen for a few days, or the parent at the school gate who never seems to have anyone to talk to.

You don't have to rescue them, adopt them or become their new best friend. Just make a little space and bring them in. Sometimes the difference between feeling awkwardly outside a group and comfortably part of it is one person saying, "Come and sit here."

7 When in doubt, put the kettle on

Finally, we arrive at one of the great solutions to human difficulty: tea.

Bad day? Tea. Unexpected visitor? Tea. Family crisis? Definitely tea. Someone has just driven six hours and says they don't want anything? Ignore this obvious nonsense and put the kettle on.

There's a reason offering someone a drink is one of the oldest and simplest forms of hospitality. It gives people a reason to sit down, stay for a while and talk.