The surgeon who operated on Leo XIV: “An ideal patient”

Professor Stefano Margaritora describes the surgery, the recovery, and a Pope who was arranging chapel chairs on the second day after the operation.

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Doctor Stefano Margaritora, Professor of Thoracic Surgery at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, performed the operation on Pope Leo XIV on October 13. In an interview with Vatican News, he described a procedure that was medically routine — and personally unlike anything he had experienced before: “A deep feeling I cannot describe,” he said of operating on the Pope.

Found by chance

The lung adenocarcinoma was not discovered through symptoms — Leo XIV had none. It appeared by chance during routine abdominal imaging: because the lower lungs appear at the top of abdominal scans, a small spot at the base of the right lung became visible. Early-stage lung cancer rarely announces itself, which is precisely why Margaritora used the occasion to stress the importance of regular checkups and lung cancer screening for those at risk.

Because of the tumor’s size, the entire lower lobe of the right lung was removed. The procedure had no complications.

“He entered the operating room smiling and relaxed”

Before anesthesia was administered, Margaritora told the Pope that his team was “our dream team.” Leo XIV received the remark with the same composure he carried throughout his hospital stay. “He entered the operating room smiling and relaxed,” the surgeon recalled.

The recovery confirmed the impression. On the second day after surgery, nursing staff found the Pope arranging the chairs in his hospital chapel. Margaritora described him as “an ideal patient”: calm, rarely complaining, diligent about physiotherapy and diet. At discharge, blood tests were normal and cardiac function was sound. Lung re-expansion is following the expected timeline.

Margaritora acknowledged that the operation placed him in an unusual position. Medically, the procedure was straightforward. Emotionally, it was not: as far as he knew, this was the first time in modern history that a reigning pope has undergone surgery for a malignant tumor — a distinction that sits alongside Leo XIV’s own transparency about his diagnosis, which he announced publicly at the Angelus on October 11.

Latin America trip still on

Full physical recovery from this type of surgery typically takes about two weeks. Margaritora expected the Pope to be there within 10 days of the interview. On the question of Leo XIV’s planned apostolic journey to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru, scheduled for November 6 to 17, the surgeon was direct: he sees no clinical reason the long-haul travel should not proceed.

Margaritora closed by thanking the full team at the Gemelli — nurses, anesthesiologists, radiology and laboratory technicians, physiotherapists, and hospital leadership — whose work, he said, made the outcome possible.