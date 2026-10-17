We knew this was coming. ‘The Chosen’ trailer still hurts

After five seasons with Jesus and his disciples, the new trailer takes viewers into the 24 hours none of us wanted to reach.

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Just like the blockbuster hit of Titanic, The Chosen has never exactly had the luxury of keeping its biggest plot twist secret. We know Judas will betray Jesus. We know Peter will deny him. We know the disciples will scatter, and we know exactly where the road through Jerusalem ends. But, somehow, that doesn't make the new Season 6 trailer any easier to watch.

Released this week, the first full trailer for the penultimate season takes viewers into the final 24 hours of Jesus' life. And after five seasons spent watching Jonathan Roumie's Jesus eat, laugh, tease, teach and occasionally exasperate the people around him, we're now seeing him bloodied beneath a crown of thorns. Seriously, can our hearts take any more?

The trailer opens with Judas moving through a crowded Jerusalem, before giving us glimpses of the arrest and trial of Jesus, the fear and confusion of his followers, and the gathering horror of what is about to happen. And apparently it wasn't much easier for the people making it.

"It was painful to shoot"

“This is it. We're at the toughest part,” creator Dallas Jenkins said as he shared the trailer, adding that the season “was painful to shoot, and it's painful to contemplate.”

For Jenkins, however, one idea is crucial to the way the series approaches these familiar events: Jesus is not simply swept along by them.

“If there's one thing I want you to take away from this season, it's that Jesus chose this path,” he explained. “He chose surrender and humility and sacrifice.”

Actor Noah James, who plays Andrew, has also spoken about the effect the scripts had on him. He told the Deseret News that after reading them, he spent two days on his couch “weeping,” although he also promised viewers that the season will contain surprises.

“It's going to be brutal,” he said, “but it will be surprising.”

Eight years leading to this moment

That brutality may feel particularly personal for viewers who have been with The Chosen from the beginning. The series has taken its time getting here, allowing us to know the disciples not simply as names from Scripture, but as friends who argue, joke, misunderstand, get things wrong and love Jesus deeply. And now we have to watch them lose him.

Season 6 begins streaming on Prime Video on November 15, although viewers won't reach the Crucifixion quite yet. That will come to theaters as a stand-alone film in March 2027, before The Chosen returns for one final season. And after everything this trailer puts us through, at least we know Season 7 brings the Resurrection.

Jenkins has an explosive description of where things now stand: “Season Five was the powder keg. In Season Six, it explodes.” Judging by the trailer, we might all want to keep the tissues nearby.