World Mission Sunday’s link to St. John Vianney and St. Philomena

The Society of the Propagation of the Faith, which yearly promotes World Mission Sunday, was founded by a lay French woman with ties to two amazing saints.

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Each year parishes across the globe participate in World Mission Sunday on the 2nd to last Sunday of October. This annual day dedicated to spreading the Gospel to all corners of the world owes its origin to the Society of the Propagation of the Faith.

In 1926, the Society petitioned Pope Pius XI to establish "a day of prayer and propaganda for the missions to be celebrated on the same day in every Catholic diocese, parish and institute in the world."

Ever since, the Society has continued to promote the missions on World Mission Sunday, educating Catholics on the importance for praying and supporting missionary efforts.

What's interesting to note is the remarkable connection the Society of the Propagation of the Faith has to both St. John Vianney and St. Philomena.

Bl. Pauline Jaricot

The Society of the Propagation of the Faith was founded in 1822 by Bl. Pauline Jaricot. At the time there was a great need to support the French missions and her brother had already written her about the poverty many were experiencing in the missions. With the help of some friends and relatives, she set out to begin her idea and it quickly became a success.

Bl. Pauline Jaricot was a laywoman, and her spiritual director at the time was St. John Vianney. He likely guided her during this time and supported her until his death in 1859.

Furthermore, shortly after she founded the Society of the Propagation of the Faith, she became gravely ill. It looked like she would likely die.

In such dire straits, St. John Vianney suggested to Bl. Pauline Jaricot that she visit the tomb of St. Philomena, who was not canonized at the time. He had a special devotion to her and believed that such a pilgrimage would result in a cure.

After spending a few days at her tomb, nothing happened.

The whole town was in an uproar. Dr. Mark Miravalle in his book, It is Time to Meet St. Philomena, explains how they dealt with the situation:

[They] pounded on her grace, they reminded her that her reputation was at stake: "Do you hear us, Philomena? If you do not cure this pious lady, we will pray to you no more! We will have nothing to do with you! Return her to health right now!"

Later that day, at benediction, Bl. Pauline Jaricot was completely cured.

She returned to Rome and visited the Holy Father, showing him how she was cured. Stunned, they verified the miraculous cure and on January 13, 1837, Philomena was officially canonized a saint.