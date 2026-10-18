A 300-meter section of the ancient aqueduct that carried water to the Temple Mount in the time of Jesus has been unearthed near Jerusalem.

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Construction planning for a new residential neighborhood south of Kibbutz Ramat Rachel, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, has uncovered something archaeologists describe as an engineering marvel: a 300-meter (roughly 1,000-foot) stretch of the Lower Aqueduct of Jerusalem, a 2,000-year-old water channel that once carried spring water from the hills south of Bethlehem all the way to the Temple Mount.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced the discovery on October 11. Excavation directors Benyamin Storchan, Gil Freid, and Rotem Cohen said the structure was “probably built in the time of the Hasmonean kings” — the Jewish dynasty that ruled Judea from roughly 140 to 37 BC — to supply water to Jerusalem’s growing population and its Temple complex.

An engineering feat across 13 miles

The aqueduct’s route stretched approximately 21 kilometers (13 miles) from Solomon’s Pools, a series of ancient reservoirs located south of Bethlehem in what is today the Gush Etzion area, to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. It carried water entirely by gravity, with an elevation drop of only about one meter per kilometer along most of its course — a precision that required extraordinary planning and execution.

The structure itself is deceptively simple: two rows of stone forming a wall, with a plastered U-shaped channel inside, likely covered by stone slabs. Where the terrain demanded it, engineers cut tunnels through hills rather than route the channel around them, which would have cost the gentle gradient the system depended on. Cleanout points were built in at intervals to allow maintenance workers to clear blockages from inside.

“An engineering marvel,” said IAA Jerusalem district archaeologist Amit Re’em. “Its construction about 2,000 years ago is remarkable given the planning it would require today.”

The channel proved durable. During the Ottoman period, about 500 years ago, ceramic pipes were installed inside the original stone structure — a renovation that extended the system’s working life. The aqueduct remained in intermittent use until roughly a century ago.

Water for ritual and sacrifice

At the Temple Mount, the water served a specific purpose. The Second Temple required enormous quantities of water for the ritual purifications that preceded worship, and for cleaning the courts and altars after the daily and festival sacrifices. The priestly code of Leviticus is exacting on the matter of purity: water was integral to the Temple’s function.

Douglas Estes, an associate professor of religion at New College of Florida, noted to Fox News that the Hasmonean aqueduct was being built at roughly the same time Rome was constructing its own aqueduct to the Temple of Jupiter on the Capitoline Hill — a coincidence that situates Jerusalem’s engineering ambitions within the wider world of ancient hydraulics.

Estes added that he is “confident” that Jesus, his disciples, and early Christians would have used the water from this system during their visits to Jerusalem for the major pilgrimage feasts. The Gospels place Jesus in Jerusalem for Passover, Sukkot, and Hanukkah — occasions that would have brought him into regular contact with the Temple’s water supply. No direct archaeological evidence links specific individuals to the channel, but the historical overlap is not in doubt.

The theological resonance is striking. The Gospel of John places Jesus at the feast of Sukkot — the Feast of Tabernacles — declaring in the Temple courts: “Let anyone who is thirsty come to me and drink” (John 7:37). The gesture drew on the water-pouring ceremony that was central to that feast, itself drawing on the prophetic imagery of Ezekiel, who envisioned water flowing from the Temple to give life to the land. The aqueduct was, in this sense, part of the material world in which those words landed.

What happens to the site

Only about 2 kilometers of the aqueduct’s 21-kilometer route have been excavated so far. Researcher Gil Freid has used high-precision satellite mapping to trace the probable path of the unexcavated northern sections, work that was presented at the 19th New Studies in the Archaeology of Jerusalem and Its Region conference this week.