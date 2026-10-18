Benedictine’s new medical school takes step forward

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A proposed new Catholic medical school just reached a key stage in its development at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. It has been given Candidate Status by accreditors — a rare, crucial step, according to Founding Dean Marla Golden, DO, MS, FACEP.

“Our attention now turns to the next major step of achieving Pre-Accreditation Status,” she said. At that point, the proposed Benedictine College School of Osteopathic Medicine (BSOM) will no longer be just “proposed” and can start recruiting students.

The sooner the better. The medical school hopes to address the crisis in medicine: America needs more physicians, more caring physicians, and more Catholic physicians.

A physician shortage is already here, and worsening.

The physician shortage became impossible to ignore starting with the COVID pandemic. “The Doctor Won’t See You Now,” reported the Wall Street Journal about the new “health care team” approach taking the place of doctor visits.

America will experience a shortfall of 141,160 physicians by 2038, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration — with rural areas hardest hit. We have already reached a point where families are having a hard time seeing real doctors and only the very wealthy are not.

“Our goal is to form physicians as healthcare missionaries who care for the underserved as a vocation of service and provide that service ministering to the needs of their patients,” Golden said about the new school.

Medicine is also facing a crisis of caring.

Increasingly, patients feel like physician visits are abrupt, anonymous, and inadequate.

More than half the patients surveyed in a 2024 MDVIP study say that their healthcare makes them feel like a number. Time magazine described the situation well in its article “Long Waits, Short Appointments, Huge Bills” which describes doctor visits consisting of lots of time typing information into a screen, and, if you’re lucky, 10 minutes with a doctor.

AI will make that worse. The Wall Street Journal reported how new startups are “Pushing AI Into Patient Care.”

Dr. Kristin Collier described what’s wrong with that in a talk at Benedictine College about how vital human doctors are. Physicians pick up on clues that data alone can’t show, like the attitude, dress and even the smell of patients.

Golden, the Founding Dean of BSOM at Benedictine College, told Collier, “We are building a medical school that teaches students to encounter others.”

Deacon Kevin Tulipana, an osteopathic physician who is the Associate Dean of the proposed medical school, has created an inspiring new video describing the approach the new school will take.

Yes, “America needs more physicians,” he said, but “we are building this medical school because medicine needs physicians who remember what medicine is for. Medicine was born from the hands of Christ. We are here to help it remember.”

But Catholic truth is as important as Catholic caring.

Another urgent crisis the nation is facing is the ideological takeover of medicine. More than 3 in 4 medical students take political positions that reject the right to life and sex differences, according to Academic Medicine. After 2020, these students increasingly turn to activism, according to Kaiser. Now most medical school curriculums are ideologically charged, says a study by Do No Harm Medicine.

But “Ideology in Medical Schools Threatens Everyone’s Health” said a July 26, 2024, opinion article in the Wall Street Journal, where Dr. Travis Morrell describes how extremist medical school students prevented common-sense reforms in Colorado.

Leading Kansas City neurosurgeon Dr. Paul Camarata said he has seen firsthand how tough it is for Catholic believers to attend typical medical school. A member of the Benedictine College board of directors, he is a big supporter of the proposed new school.

“Beneath the ‘everyone is welcome’ platitudes, it is clear to me that many medical students of deep religious and moral background who disagree with the popular ethos are not, in fact, welcome,” he said. “They are in fact hiding, concealing their views for fear of reprisal.”

One advantage Benedictine College has is a strong bioethics faculty.

Theologians on the Benedictine faculty include Dr. Mariele Courtois, a leading Catholic bioethicist, who has been consulted extensively by the Vatican; and Dr. John Rziha, who is often consulted by the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

Said Tulipana of the proposed new school: “We do not intend to require just one Catholic bioethics course. Catholic bioethics will permeate the curriculum, which makes the hiring and formation of faculty and staff especially important.”