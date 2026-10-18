Bishop: “We will not be silent” over ICE separations

As Fresno, California, experiences a surge of ICE activity, the region's bishop released a strongly worded pastoral letter.

Bishop Joseph V. Brennan, D.D., shepherds the Diocese of Fresno, where about half of local residents are Hispanic. Besides ICE arresting more than 70 people last week, the region also saw a high-profile felony assault charge against an ICE agent, sparking widespread concern and community protests.

It breaks my heart to hear from some of my pastors that members of their congregations have been taken away abruptly and with little or no information coming from federal agents. Clearly then, many of those caught up in this recent immigration enforcement in our Valley are not strangers to us – they are family, neighbors and parishioners who are being uprooted from the lives they have built over many years among us.

We will not be silent and the Church – that’s us – will accompany our vulnerable neighbors in concrete, sustained ways. We will strive to be a loving presence in our society for our brothers and sisters. Our parishes will be present to them for healing and comfort. Accompaniment might take the shape of walking with families through long and complicated legal proceedings, showing up at immigration court, organizing transportation and childcare, and refusing to let anyone face this situation alone. We will speak up for them and will encourage one another to see this work of justice as a part of our baptismal call.

My Dear Ones,

Once again, the presence of ICE in our neighborhoods has caused considerable unrest, anxiety and even fear throughout the Central Valley. Even if you have not been personally affected by the increased immigration enforcement in our region, many of those who sit alongside you in the pews have been affected, with some already having been detained.

In recent days I have been in close contact with my brother priests along with our local interfaith and advocacy partners, to search out ways to help, comfort and accompany our people. It breaks my heart to hear from some of my pastors that members of their congregations have been taken away abruptly and with little or no information coming from federal agents. Clearly then, many of those caught up in this recent immigration enforcement in our Valley are not strangers to us – they are family, neighbors and parishioners who are being uprooted from the lives they have built over many years among us. Last November the Catholic Bishops of the United States forcefully pronounced that, “We oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation of people…and we are grieved when we meet parents who fear being detained when taking their children to school and when we try to console family members who have already been separated from their loved ones.” (Source: USCCB’s Special Statement on Immigration). These people are valued and beloved, they are part of the fabric of our community. It is frightening to them and disturbing to us that these current operations seem to have taken on an indiscriminate nature with little regard for the dignity of the human person.

Our Church teaches that every human person possesses an inherent dignity. This dignity is not granted by governments, economic status, citizenship, or legal documentation. It is given by God. As Pope Leo XIV reminded us in a very recent statement, “Human dignity has no passport and does not lose its value when crossing a border.

We will not be silent and the Church – that’s us – will accompany our vulnerable neighbors in concrete, sustained ways. We will strive to be a loving presence in our society for our brothers and sisters. Our parishes will be present to them for healing and comfort. Accompaniment might take the shape of walking with families through long and complicated legal proceedings, showing up at immigration court, organizing transportation and childcare, and refusing to let anyone face this situation alone. We will speak up for them and will encourage one another to see this work of justice as a part of our baptismal call.

Brothers and sisters, we will advocate for real change and real reform. Our country and our elected officials must do better. We need tangible results that reflect meaningful and just immigration reform. Until such reform is achieved, the dignity of our immigrant brothers and sisters must remain in the forefront of whatever shape our efforts might take. In the midst of those efforts, to be sure, we are navigating in a chaotic and emotionally charged time. I encourage the faithful to pray for one another and to act out of a spirit of communion in all things, bridging divisions and treating one another peacefully and with compassion.

We are in this together. God bless you and those you love, always and in every way.