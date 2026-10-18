How much missionary history in these 100 years!

Let us pray that the Church may always remain faithful to the mandate of the Risen Lord: “Go into all the world and proclaim the good news to the whole creation.”

Copy link Archive article share on :

Pope Leo XVI has shown ample support for World Mission Day, as he has commented on several occasions that in Peru, his faithful benefitted from it. This October 18, the initiative marks 100 years, and the Holy Father released a video message for the occasion (you can watch it in the article linked below). After praying the midday Angelus, he also noted it.

Dear brothers and sisters, today we celebrate the 100th World Mission Day. Let us think of how much missionary history has unfolded over these one hundred years! Let us pray that the Church may always remain faithful to the mandate of the Risen Lord: “Go into all the world and proclaim the good news to the whole creation” (Mk 16:15).

Missionary history

For this World Day, the Vatican’s Fides News Agency prepared a dossier on the latest Church statistical yearbook, with figures from 2024, measured against 2023.

Catholics accounted for 17.8% of a global population of almost 8 billion. Their numbers increased on every continent and the Americas (North and South together) remained home to the largest number of Catholics, at 678.87 million. Africa, with 288.31 million, counted slightly more Catholics than Europe’s 287.24 million. Asia had 156.17 million and Oceania 11.56 million.