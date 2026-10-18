Smiling Pope Leo thanks faithful for prayers (Photos)

In his first public appearance since leaving the hospital on Saturday, Pope Leo said he feels "particularly close to all those who are living with illness or infirmity."

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Pope Leo XIV returned to his regularly scheduled Sunday appointment with the faithful this October 18, leading the midday Angelus as normal from the window of his study overlooking St. Peter's Square. An unusually large number of people were in the Square and greeted him with warm applause.

After leading the prayer and giving his blessing, he noted today's 100th anniversary of World Mission Sunday, and then spoke of his hospital stay and surgery to remove a cancerous nodule, without naming it directly.

I would like to thank all those who have prayed for me in recent days. I have truly sensed your support. Thank you! I wish to express my particular gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Gemelli Hospital. This experience has made me feel particularly close to all those who are living with illness or infirmity. Now that I have overcome this delicate phase, as you know, I will gradually resume my activities, always with God’s help and your prayers. Thank you once again. Thank you all! Have a good Sunday!

Pope Leo XIV addresses the crowd from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square during the Angelus prayer at the Vatican on October 18, 2026, a day after returning from Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital following surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his right lung. Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Just one week ago, also after the midday Sunday Angelus, Pope Leo had announced that he had a nodule in his lung and would be having surgery. He was admitted to the Gemelli on Tuesday and had surgery that same day.