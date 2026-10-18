What do we owe each other?

In a strange way, I ought to be thanking my children for the inconvenience they cause.

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I recently heard a discussion on a local sports radio station in which a caller was work-shopping a conundrum from the hosts. The problem, it turned out, was that his son’s scout troop had a camping trip planned for the weekend of the big college football game. The father was desperate to wriggle out of the camping trip so he could watch. All the participants in the discussion were agreed that this was a big problem. Only one of the hosts ventured to mention that, sometimes, a father must accept inconvenience and for the sake of his children and he ought to skip the game and make the best of the camping trip. Watching sports, in the grand scheme of things, isn’t all that important.

As I listened to the discussion, at first I thought it was completely absurd. I still do think that, but slowly it dawned on me that I often fall into the very same absurd pattern of thought. Personally, I’m not worried at all about missing a sports event on television, but I do feel reluctance when family and social obligations get in the way of spending time the way I want to, which is usually alone with coffee and a book. I might feel mild annoyance at the time it takes to drive across town to watch one of my children’s soccer games and grumble about how there are closer fields to our house. I’ve definitely hesitated about having to drive to a parishioner’s house that in my opinion is too far away (I really don’t like driving, I guess!). Sometimes, I even have to push back reluctance in order to make hospital visits to my parishioners because using the parking garage is such a hassle (again, with the car. I’m sensing a theme), even though I know it’s vitally important that I make the visit and it really isn’t too much to expect.

The truth is, I don’t always undertake obligations to family and friends with joy. I would never, ever pass up the opportunity to watch my second-grader play soccer, but this isn’t to say that I might not secretly regret passing up on some other activity that I might have loved. Sometimes, I have to get in my car and drive farther than I want to drive. Sometimes, I have to go on the camping trip and sleep on the ground and eat burnt hot dogs made over the fire. It’s only natural to feel some inconvenience.

What love always brings

I try my best to undertake these obligations with good humor and without complaint. After all, there are a lot of great moments to be shared with the people we love if we can only get past fixating on the inconvenience. I’ve had a great time, for instance, helping friends move, making airport drop-offs, and helping my dad with projects. I think that, over the years, I’ve come to better understand the fact that love always causes some level of inconvenience because love draws us out of ourselves for the sake of the other. Before I had children, I was incredibly selfish. Now that I have six children, I’m slightly less selfish. I credit any improvement, no matter how begrudging, to them. The fact is, I’m a better man now than I used to be, and it’s entirely from enduring small inconveniences for the sake of others..

In a strange way, I ought to be thanking my children for the inconvenience they cause. First, because the demands of parenting aren’t all that difficult and being their father has made me happier than I ever would have been otherwise. Second, because the inconveniences (such as they are) have become the occasions for epiphany. I used to think that my life was my own, that I was placed on this earth to do what I want, consume what I want, entertain myself how I want. Now I know better. My life is not my own. I owe it to those I love.

This week we celebrate the feast of the Jesuit priest St. Jean de Brebeuf, and when I read his story it really tests the logic of what we owe to each other. St. Jean became a missionary to the Hurons, knowing that in leaving France for the New World, he was risking his life. He writes in his diary,

“My God, my Saviour, I take from thy hand the cup of thy sufferings. I vow never to fail thee in the grace of martyrdom, if by thy mercy, thou dost offer it to me. I bind myself, and when I have received the stroke of death, I will accept it from thy gracious hand with all pleasure and with joy in my heart; to thee my blood, my body and my life!”

He binds himself to love of Christ and doesn’t hesitate to make a gift of his very life. It’s what he owes and he’s happy to make the offering.

In a letter to French priests back home, he tells them that if they want to join him in the mission field, “Your life hangs by a thread.” Then he notes, “There is no gain but this — that what you suffer shall be of God.” St. Jean doesn’t think about what he can gain or what he is owed. He is only thinking of what he can give.

Eventually, he gave his life. The hostile Iroquois captured him and took him from the Hurons. They tortured and finally killed him. St. Jean was so courageous that the Iroquois greatly admired the man even as they murdered him. He had no regrets. He had spent his life exactly as he wanted.

His life makes me think. I contrast how I complain and whine about even the smallest sacrifices I need to make for family, how reluctant I can be to think of anyone but myself. I am addicted to the idea that I owe it to myself to look after my own comfort, my own desires, when in fact everything I am should be promised to those I love. I owe my heart to them and any service or time I can offer should be a joy. If St. Brebeuf can travel months by ship across the sea, I can drive 15 minutes across town in my car to a soccer field. I can take a few hours of my day to take a child to dance practice. I can let my growing son eat the extra piece of chicken at dinner. I can call my mother, go to the funeral, and show up for my friends when they need help moving a couch.