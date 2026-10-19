Here’s what St. Paul of the Cross did with a large inheritance

The uncle of St. Paul of the Cross gave him a large inheritance, a newfound wealth at a young age that most would have coveted.

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While some saints knew they were going to be a priest at an early age, St. Paul of the Cross didn't immediately pursue the priesthood when the opportunity presented itself. In fact, for most of his early life he pursued a variety of potential futures. Initially he felt called to give his life as a crusader, willing to shed his blood for the sake of the Church.

While he did join an army, he ended up returning home, hearing in prayer before the tabernacle that God had other plans for him. Next St. Paul's uncle wanted to arrange for him to marry a woman who had a sizable dowry. He agreed to meet her, but he did not feel that God was calling him to marriage, and so did not go forward with plan.

He wanted only one thing

At 23 years old, St. Paul had a vast ocean of opportunity ahead of him, especially when his uncle died and he was given the inheritance that fell to him. It was a large inheritance, as his uncle was a priest with many possessions and was well respected. He could have easily taken it and lived comfortably for many years.

Yet, he did quite the opposite.

Pius Devine explains what happened next in his biography, The Life of St. Paul of the Cross:

A goodly property now falling into his hands, he must take some decisive step as to the uses, to which he should convert it...Paul was called to the reading of the will and when it was over he quietly renounced the whole into the hands of the Vicar Forein and looking at a crucifix exclaimed, "My crucified Lord, I protest that of this property I shall take no more than this breviary. For Thou alone O Lord art sufficient for me."

At this point in his life St. Paul was not a priest, or even in seminary. He had not even pursued any type of religious life. Yet all he took was the priest's breviary, the prayer book that contained the Liturgy of the Hours. This was sufficient for him, and would aid him in his discernment.

It would still be a few more years before St. Paul understood what God was calling him to and which would result in the founding of the Congregation of the Passion of Jesus Christ, more commonly known as the Passionists.