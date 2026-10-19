Mentally ill in Canada have a victory; fight isn’t over

A bill was defeated that would have made those whose sole underlying condition is mental illness eligible for assisted suicide, but the fight isn’t over, says Toronto Archdiocese.

Canada has one of the most expansive programs in existence for “medical assistance in dying” (MAiD): With Quebec having the highest proportion of people choosing MAiD worldwide, some call it “the euthanasia capital of the world.”

As more than 76,000 people have died through MAiD through 2024 (the latest available report), Catholic and pro-life groups and mental-health advocates have raised objections , especially with an expansion planned for March 2027 that would allow people whose only medical condition is mental illness to be eligible for MAiD.

A new review of the research literature found no evidence to suggest it is possible to reliably distinguish between the factors underlying a request for MAiD and those underlying suicide intent.

We are concerned about the expansion of MAiD to people whose sole underlying medical condition is mental illness…

In June 2025, Conservative MP Tamara Jansen introduced Bill C-218, a private member’s bill that would have amended existing laws. That bill was defeated in Parliament on October 7 — but the fight isn’t over yet, says the Archdiocese of Toronto.

In a statement released October 16, the Archdiocese of Toronto held out cautious hope for the bill’s purpose to be realized, despite its current defeat, saying:

...that same day, prior to the vote on Bill C-218, the federal government announced that it intends to introduce legislation this fall to exclude mental illness (as a sole underlying condition) for MAiD indefinitely. We welcome this commitment as an encouraging step toward protecting vulnerable Canadians.

We believe that any form of MAiD contravenes our belief that every life is sacred from the moment of conception to natural death.

This promise came after a parliamentary committee tasked with studying whether people with mental illness should have access to MAiD ended up concluding in a final report that the controversial expansion should not move ahead:

The committee’s sole recommendation is that the federal government amend the Criminal Code to indefinitely exclude mental illness as a sole factor for assisted dying.

The report was tabled in Parliament after the joint committee of MPs and senators heard from dozens of witnesses this spring on whether to expand eligibility for MAID to people whose sole underlying medical condition is a mental illness.

While this situation leaves the bill’s ultimate purpose reliant on a government promise, hope remains that the planned expansion will not take place and that people whose only medical condition is mental illness will remain ineligible for MAiD.

An Update on Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada – Help Not Harm

Posted : Oct-16-2026

We are grateful to all those who, over the last number of months, reached out to their elected Member of Parliament to respectfully ask their support of Bill C-218. The private member’s bill would have amended existing laws in Canada to ensure medical assistance in dying (MAiD) will not be extended to those whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.

On October 7, 2026, Members of Parliament defeated Bill C-218, by a vote of 187-141 at second reading.

However, that same day, prior to the vote on Bill C-218, the federal government announced that it intends to introduce legislation this fall to exclude mental illness (as a sole underlying condition) for MAiD indefinitely. We welcome this commitment as an encouraging step toward protecting vulnerable Canadians.

Our work must continue. An announcement does not change the law, and legislation must be passed before the current exclusion expires on March 17, 2027. The government also announced plans to permit advance requests for MAiD, raising additional concerns that will require careful examination when the proposed legislation is available.

We believe that any form of MAiD contravenes our belief that every life is sacred from the moment of conception to natural death. Please continue to respectfully urge your Member of Parliament to ensure that the commitment to exclude mental illness alone from MAiD eligibility becomes law, and to prioritize access to mental health care, suicide prevention and recovery supports. We also call upon our elected officials to halt any further expansion of MAiD in our country and to separate mental health exclusions from advance requests for MAiD in future legislation.