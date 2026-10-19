Mother Teresa’s blueprint to avoid burnout

Despite an intense life with almost no choice in what they do and when, Missionaries of Charity are able to sustain a difficult mission for decades. What are they getting right that we're getting wrong?

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Years ago I spent a month volunteering in Calcutta with the Missionaries of Charity, the religious congregation founded by Mother Teresa. There are many things I learned during that time with the sisters, but one of the greatest lessons was about how to sustain intense work without burning out.

The sisters go to the streets of slums picking up dying people and care for them on cots. They live in simple rooms and have a rigorous life of manual labor on top of this. They get paid nothing and don’t decide how they spend their time or even what they eat.

Yet, despite this intense life with almost no choice in what they do and when, they are able to sustain this mission for decades. By contrast, most of us likely know someone who lives with every comfort and support, gets to decide what they do and when, and yet complains of burning out in their work or duties.

Why is this?

The Missionaries of Charity have four key building blocks that are held in harmony together each day. These building blocks of the day are actually what allow them to sustain the marathon of intense work without burning out.

The sisters dedicate daily time to each of these crucial aspects of life:

Prayer

Focused work

Healthy family & community relationships

Personal wellness practices

The secret is that these building blocks aren’t just for religious sisters in India – they’re actually needed for all of us, wherever you are and whatever your life circumstances.

Burnout doesn't come from working too hard

The sisters started each day with prayer and Mass, then fanned out to their duties to care for the poorest of the poor. They ended their first work block promptly at midday to return to the convent for prayers, lunch, and, yes, rest in the afternoon. Then in mid-afternoon they returned back to their work assignments for the second work block of the afternoon. They had strict boundaries for prayer and rest that allowed them to sustain the marathon of intense work over many years. This emphasis on personal wellness and prayer allowed them to work with focus, diligence, and care.

Burnout doesn’t come from working too hard. It comes from neglecting key aspects of life that God has designed into us.

Just as a chair missing one or two legs will eventually fall, so will our life start to collapse in on itself if we neglect key aspects of how God has designed us.

Each of us daily need dedicated time for each of these building blocks of life. The antidote to burnout isn't just resting more or working less, it’s actually living a harmonious life that allows space for each of these pillars.

In lay life, it’s not always possible to start and stop activities at exact times, especially if we are caring for kids or our work or personal situations require certain flexibility. But we also can’t allow such duties or commitments to be an excuse to avoid daily practices in each area.

God designed us for flourishing, not burning out. We just have to choose how we spend our time and energy to sustain the mission to which he’s called us.

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If you’re interested in building an ordered plan of life to avoid burnout check out the Monk Mindset app (currently available on iOS), where you can access guided content from monks and nuns, set up your plan of life, and block distracting apps.

About the Author: John Cannon lived as Carmelite brother for seven years until he felt called to start SENT, a community for Catholic founders. He recently started Monk Mindset to help people learn and live out the practical wisdom and formation of monks and nuns. John holds degrees from Harvard, Oxford, and the University of Notre Dame.

Here is an approximation of the Missionaries' schedule: