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Three days after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pope Leo XIV spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 19, 2026, the Vatican announced. Once again, the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky was central to their discussion, with the Pope renewing his appeal for a "humanitarian ceasefire."

According to a brief statement issued by the Holy See Press Office late in the day this Monday, the Pope recalled "the grave situation in the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region." He also referred to "the request for a humanitarian ceasefire" he had already made to Putin. The southern Ukrainian city, under Russian military occupation since 2022, is facing famine as well as the conflict; aid cannot get in and the population cannot get out.

The Pope, who returned to the Vatican on Saturday, expressed hope that "cooperation between both parties will allow for the delivery of food and medical aid" and the "voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population."

He also reaffirmed "the commitment of the Holy See to promoting dialogue and peace," the statement concluded.

Previous conversations with Putin

The conversation came three days after Leo XIV spoke with Putin by phone on October 16 from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. During that call, he expressed his "deep concern about the grave humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky," according to a Vatican statement. The text used much the same language as the one issued on Monday.

Leo XIV and Putin had already spoken by phone on June 4, 2025. At the time, the Pope had appealed for Russia to make "a gesture that would favor peace." He also emphasized the importance of dialogue between the two sides to "seek solutions to the conflict," according to Vatican News.

That conversation marked the highest-level contact between Russia and the Holy See since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Contacts with the Ukrainian president have been more frequent since the beginning of Leo XIV's pontificate. On April 3, 2026, ahead of Easter, the Pope spoke with Zelensky by phone, extending his Easter greetings and reaffirming "his closeness to the Ukrainian people."

Leo XIV and Zelensky have also met in person three times. Their first meeting took place on May 18, 2025, when the Ukrainian president attended the Pope's inaugural Mass and had an opportunity to speak with him privately.

The following July 9, the Pope received Zelensky at his residence in Castel Gandolfo, where he was spending his vacation. Leo reiterated the Holy See's willingness "to welcome representatives of Russia and Ukraine to the Vatican for negotiations." He also encouraged efforts aimed at "the release of prisoners and the search for shared solutions," according to the official statement.

The Pope received Zelensky again on December 9, 2025, also at Castel Gandolfo. During that meeting, he expressed his urgent desire that "the current diplomatic initiatives bring about a just and lasting peace."

On October 11, shortly before announcing his upcoming surgery, Leo expressed concern about the disruption of grain exports from Russia and Ukraine through the Black Sea, amid increasing attacks by both sides.