Ordained 21 years, priest dies in tragic accident

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Redemptorist priest Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, 53, was celebrating a livestreamed Eucharist from his parish in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Saturday, October 17, when a heavy crucifix hanging above the altar came loose and fell. It struck Fr. Sánchez on the head, and he collapsed behind the altar. His injury was fatal.

Cries of shock could be heard from the congregation. The livestream went viral on news and social media around the world, until the parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, took the video down out of respect for Fr. Sánchez.

Although no cause has yet been found for the loosening of the crucifix, the incident has been ruled a tragic accident.

Those attending the Mass had just heard the priest preach a homily on devoting our time to God and those we love, according to a transcript in the local newspaper El Universo. Fr. Sánchez's words seemed, in retrospect, to be prophetic:

"One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we have spent on certain things does not hold as much meaning as the time we have spent with God," he continued. "The quality time we dedicate to God, to our brothers and sisters, to our spouse, to our children, and to our family, that is time spent in the best possible way."

A Gospel reading of this week invites reflection on this theme, as Jesus tells the parable of the farmer who, after an abundant harvest, plans to build bigger granaries, only to be told that "this night your life will be demanded of you; and the things you have prepared, to whom will they belong?"

"A simple, calm and fraternal priest"

In a tribute to Fr. Sánchez published on October 19 by the leader of his Redemptorist religious community, he was remembered as "a simple, calm, and fraternal priest, close to young people, a collaborator with educational institutions and attentive to the well-being of the sick."

Born in 1973, Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari became a professed member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists) in 2000 and was ordained a priest in 2005. Following the example of Redemptorist founder St. Alphonsus Liguori to "proclaim abundant redemption," Fr. Sánchez served as a missionary in Ecuador.

His ministry unfolded in Loja, Durán, Vinces, Manta, and finally, Guayaquil. In Vinces, he was a pioneer of the Redemptorist mission and served for several years as parish priest of San Lorenzo, bringing the Gospel to the most remote rural areas. In Manta and Guayaquil, as parish priest, he especially promoted Eucharistic adoration, as a true son of St. Alphonsus, author of the Visits to the Blessed Sacrament.

A memorial Mass was held on Sunday, October 18, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, where Fr. Sánchez was serving as pastor when he died.

Behind the news

The dramatic nature of the accident that caused the priest's death, and the fact that it was livestreamed, made headlines and evoked a flood of social media comments. But Fr. Edward Julián Chacón Díaz, C.Ss.R., General Secretary of the Redemptorists, urged Catholics to take a different view, one rooted in faith. In his letter, he wrote:

Behind the news is a brother, a priest, and a missionary: a life consecrated to the Most Holy Redeemer and to the service of communities. His passing places us before the mystery and invites us to renew our hope in Jesus Christ, who died and rose again. A life dedicated to the Gospel is not confined to its final moment: it remains in the fruits of the mission, in the people accompanied, and in the love sown along the way.