This Polish archbishop refused to live in a palace

He also only wore his archbishop's clothing during liturgical ceremonies, keeping to his simple Franciscan robes for the rest of the time.

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Throughout history, bishops and cardinals in certain regions of the world were typically offered lavish palaces to live in. They were seen as equal to royalty, and so were treated in a similar way.

While there is nothing inherently wrong with living in a palace or a castle, the truth is that many temptations can come along with it. Unfortunately many bishops used such wealth and status in an improper way and would look down upon the people they were ordained to serve.

Instead of being shepherds, they became "hirelings."

Thankfully God has inspired a number of holy bishops who did not succumb to such temptations and who strove to lead lives of holiness in their realm of influence.

Bl. James Strepa

Once such example is Bl. James Strepa (Jakub Strzemię), who lived in 14th-century Poland and became acquainted with Queen Jadwiga and King Władysław Jagiełło. They greatly esteemed his counsel and so wished to reward him for it.

He was shortly thereafter appointed as Archbishop of Halicz-Lviv, and Queen Jadwiga wanted to give him a palace to live in. It was a marvelous estate in the heart of the city that most bishops would have dreamed of living in.

Yet, Bl. James stuck to his Franciscan vows and chose to live in a modest wooden house on the outskirts of the city.

He also deliberately wore his Franciscan habit at all times, except when conducting liturgies that required him to wear certain vestments according to his ordination as archbishop.

In many ways he "practiced what he preached," not seeing himself as part of the royal, ruling class, but as a poor man of the Gospel.

Bl. James went on to become a highly revered archbishop, promoting devotion to the Blessed Sacrament and the Virgin Mary. He bought many people to the practice of the Catholic faith and was known as an archbishop with a missionary mindset.