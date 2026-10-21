Brooklyn bishop, faithful take to streets to defend Haitians

Brooklyn Catholics organized a peaceful, prayerful procession in support of Haitian migrants facing an uncertain future since the termination of TPS. They also prayed a special Stations of the Cross.

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Some 350,000 Haitians in the U.S. face an uncertain future with the termination in July of their Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a decision that many Catholic bishops have beseeched the government to reconsider. Now, Catholics from at least three parishes in Brooklyn are raising their voices in support of Haitians — and taking to the streets of New York City in protest.

The Tablet, the official newspaper of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Brooklyn, reported on the public outcry:

Hundreds of Catholics took to the streets of the Diocese of Brooklyn, carrying crosses and offering prayers in solidarity with Haitian migrants facing uncertainty over their future in the United States. Led by Bishop Robert Brennan, the Oct. 17 “Stations of the Cross for Migrant Dignity” procession began at Saint Jerome Roman Catholic Church in East Flatbush and continued to St Therese Of Lisieux RC Church Brooklyn NY and Saint Vincent Ferrer churches. The prayerful demonstration came amid growing concerns over the federal government's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands who fled poverty and gang violence in their homeland.

The church where the procession began, Saint Jerome Roman Catholic Church in East Flatbush, has a large Haitian population.

The day’s events included Mass, carrying of crosses, and a specially written and organized Stations of the Cross:

During Mass, which Bishop Brennan celebrated at St. Jerome Church prior to the procession, he blessed 60 wooden crosses for participants to carry, each bearing the name of someone who has died in detention centers since 2024. The procession echoed the Stations of the Cross, with participants stopping at each church to pray and reflect on Jesus Christ’s journey to his crucifixion at Calvary. At each of the 14 stations, Bishop Brennan offered prayer intentions for migrants who have suffered indignities and injustice, parents and children who have been separated, medical and social workers affected by the expiration of TPS, and those held in detention centers.

A U.S. congressional delegation that visited Haiti in July described gruesome and sickening violence, sadly a frequent occurrence on the island under local gangs’ reign of terror. Four Haitian women deported from Puerto Rico last year were found beheaded in February.

The United Nations Security Council is in the midst of deploying a Gang Suppression Force, but they face brutal resistance from local organized crime. On October 18, heavily armed criminals ambushed four Salvadoran members of the Gang Suppression Force with firearms and explosives, setting their vehicle on fire. The four managed to escape the vehicle but contact with them has been lost and they remain missing.