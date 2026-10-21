Great news from Pope Leo’s oncologists!

The Vatican released a final statement this evening, October 21, bringing to a close an 11-day journey.

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The Vatican press office released a statement on the evening of October 21, just 11 days after Pope Leo announced that he would have surgery to remove a nodule from his lung, and the news is excellent: No further treatment necessary!

Pope Leo XIV’s doctors have confirmed that the tumor removed on October 13 was a lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized.

Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora said on Wednesday evening that a subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that “no further treatment is necessary.”

This concludes an intense 11 days of prayer and waiting, since the Sunday before last, when Pope Leo announced after praying the midday Angelus that a nodule had been detected and he would be admitted to the hospital to have it removed. He went on to be admitted the following Tuesday, October 13, and underwent surgery that same day. Part of his right lung was removed in the surgery. Then, less than a week after his initial announcement, he was back home, having been released from the Gemelli on Saturday, October 17. The following day, he again prayed the Sunday midday Angelus from his apartment window.

In an interview last week, his doctor explained that the nodule had been detected by chance, as the lower part of his lung was visible in a routine abdominal scan, and that was what enabled doctors to see the growth. Today, October 21, he began his general audience with words of thanks:

"The first thing I would like to say is thank you! Thank you for the support of your prayers. Thanks be to God for His generosity. Let us all renew our trust in God’s goodness and mercy."