Jerusalem Church leaders decry latest West Bank violence

A Christian village in the occupied West Bank was attacked by masked Israeli settlers on Saturday, October 17. It was one of an increasing number of attacks on Palestinians during the olive harvest.

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For the Palestinians who live in the occupied West Bank, the olive harvest is the key source of annual income. Villagers tend the crops year-round and gather at harvest time to collect the crop for sale. On Saturday, October 17, harvesters in the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh came under attack by masked Israeli settlers throwing stones. Villagers -- along with diplomats from Poland, France, and Belgium and representatives of the Catholic Church, who were there to observe the harvest amid increasing settler violence -- were injured, crops were stolen, and vehicles and trees damaged.

The previous day, October 16, Washington Post journalist Heidi Levine was severely beaten by masked Israeli settlers as she was covering the olive harvest in the West Bank village of Abu Falah. That attack also injured 12 Palestinians. The BBC reported that Levine, who was wearing a flak jacket and a large PRESS badge, was injured so badly that she required hospitalization. "She suffered four broken vertebrae, a broken rib and lacerations across her body. She required surgery on a finger that was ripped open," the BBC said.

Increasing violence

The occupied West Bank, contested territory in which Palestinians -- including the Christians of Taybeh -- fight to protect their homes and livelihoods from Israeli settlers, is always a hotspot for violence. Israeli settlement in the West Bank is illegal under international law, but the ban is rarely enforced. Attacks by masked settlers increase during the olive harvest, as Palestinians gather in the orchards to collect the fruit as they have for generations. This year has been particularly tense, as a recent Israeli religious ruling granted Jews the right to take Palestinian olive crops.

According to the BBC, "Israeli human rights group Yesh Din said on Sunday that it had logged 269 incidents of violence directly related to the olive harvest over the previous 20 days."

On Sunday, October 18, Israeli police announced that 10 unnamed suspects had been arrested in the previous days' attacks. Israeli President Isaac Herzog told journalist Heidi Levine that "the despicable behavior of the perpetrators of this attack does not represent the citizens or the values of the State of Israel," and European leaders were quick to condemn the attacks. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called the attack on the journalist a "despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards," but response from the US State Department was tepid and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu questioned the authenticity of the reports.

"We lift up our prayers"

On Monday, October 19, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem issued a statement that pulled no punches. "We ... condemn the heinous attack carried out on Saturday, 17 October, by masked settlers in Taybeh against local residents during the olive harvest, and against the foreign guests, including diplomats and officials from European countries, who were with them in a visit of solidarity to the areas sustaining continuous attacks by similar groups of settlers," the statement began. It acknowledged the police efforts and welcomed the Israeli president's comments, but called forcibly for an end to the violence and for Israeli accountability.

The Church leaders repeated their solidarity with all Christians coming under duress in the Holy Land, and called upon the international community to intensify its efforts to protect the Christians of the West Bank and those who visit them.

"We lift up our prayers for the people of Taybeh and for all the people of the Holy Land," the statement concludes, "that they may live in safety, justice and peace."