Pope Leo: Thanks be to God for his generosity

Pope Leo began his second public address since his surgery with words of gratitude, to God and to the faithful.

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

"The first thing I would like to say is thank you! Thank you for the support of your prayers. Thanks be to God for His generosity. Let us all renew our trust in God’s goodness and mercy." This is how Pope Leo XIV began the general audience on this rainy and wet October 21. It was the second public address the Pope has made since his surgery last week.

The Holy Father had surgery on October 13, removing a cancerous nodule from his lung. He returned to the Vatican on Saturday and then led the midday Sunday Angelus with the faithful in St. Peter's Square as usual. Today, his reflections continued with Vatican II, focusing on the theme of family.

The Pope's words of thanks call to mind that the nodule was discovered by chance. Find out more in the article below, which notes: