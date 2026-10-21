Pope Leo: Thanks be to God for his generosity

Pope Leo began his second public address since his surgery with words of gratitude, to God and to the faithful.
"The first thing I would like to say is thank you! Thank you for the support of your prayers. Thanks be to God for His generosity. Let us all renew our trust in God’s goodness and mercy." This is how Pope Leo XIV began the general audience on this rainy and wet October 21. It was the second public address the Pope has made since his surgery last week.
The Holy Father had surgery on October 13, removing a cancerous nodule from his lung. He returned to the Vatican on Saturday and then led the midday Sunday Angelus with the faithful in St. Peter's Square as usual. Today, his reflections continued with Vatican II, focusing on the theme of family.
The Pope's words of thanks call to mind that the nodule was discovered by chance. Find out more in the article below, which notes:
The lung adenocarcinoma was not discovered through symptoms — Leo XIV had none. It appeared by chance during routine abdominal imaging: because the lower lungs appear at the top of abdominal scans, a small spot at the base of the right lung became visible. Early-stage lung cancer rarely announces itself, which is precisely why Dr. Margaritora used the occasion to stress the importance of regular checkups and lung cancer screening for those at risk.