Pope Leo’s address to museum directors will make you think

Leo XIV received the Bizot Group at the Vatican and offered three reflections on materiality — gift, language, and memory — that reframe what museums are actually for

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On October 10, Pope Leo XIV received the directors of some of the world’s most prestigious museums in the Vatican. His guests were members of the Bizot Group — the international gathering of major museum directors, founded in 1992, which brings together institutions such as the Louvre, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the British Museum, the Rijksmuseum, the Prado, and the Hermitage. The group’s president, Dr. Taco Dibbits, was among those present.

Matter as gift

The theme of their meeting was “materiality.” Leo XIV did not approach the topic as an art historian but as a theologian. The difference showed. “Art is the means by which persons, through their ingenuity, enhance and transfigure matter,” he said, “that is, the creation in which they dwell as made in the image and likeness of God.”

Matter, on this account, is not the substrate of artistic production. It is “a gift entrusted to our care.” When an artist transforms what is at hand, something larger than craft is at work. To make the point, the Pope quoted his predecessor Francis, from the encyclical Laudato Si': Jesus himself “worked with his hands, in daily contact with the matter created by God, to which he gave form by his craftsmanship.” The Incarnation, on this reading, is the ultimate consecration of the material world.

Matter as language

The second reflection concerned malleability. Matter “can be shaped according to the artist’s ideas in order to express an intuition,” the Pope said, “giving body or sound to emotions, dreams and words.” Art becomes “a creative process through which human beings, in imitation of God’s work, shape matter and imbue it with a transcendent meaning.” Works of art, he added, become “a sign of that beauty which reawakens the eyes of the heart and mind, directing the human person towards what is above.”

This is far from being a new claim in Catholic thought, but it carries particular weight from a Pope who has also written at length on the limits of artificial intelligence. Where his encyclical Magnifica Humanitas asked what machines can and cannot do with symbols and meaning, this address drew the other side of the line: when human beings make something beautiful, that act is not reducible to information processing. It is imitation of a divine act.

Matter as memory

The third and most pointed reflection was on memory. “The works preserved in museums,” Leo XIV said, “bear witness to a history that speaks to every person, from one generation to the next. Museum objects thus offer to the present the wisdom of the past.”

Here the Pope’s remarks moved beyond aesthetics. The Church, he said, has understood art “not as mere aestheticism, but as a means of proclaiming the Gospel through beauty.” A museum, on this account, is not a mausoleum. It is a place where the past remains capable of addressing the present — which is precisely what the Church has always claimed about Scripture and tradition.