The US bishops are on to something with their 1st Evangelization Summit

Copy link Archive article Print article share on :

Just imagine. You put 100 apostolate leaders in a room with about 100 diocesan evangelization directors from across the country. Add 7 bishops. You don’t dazzle them with keynotes — in fact, there are none. You don’t offer them an array of practical workshops and breakout sessions on all the hot topics. You don’t hand out a single award. You don’t show a single video. You don’t have a single exhibitor table.

Instead, you bookend each day with Mass and evening prayer or Adoration. And in between you assign them to tables and give them five 2-hour sessions to share and discuss the fruits of their prayer, their efforts to share the faith, and how the Church should respond to the challenges of today. At each table, you place a trained facilitator to keep the conversations focused on a series of penetrating questions.

The setting? Instead of a bland hotel in conference-land, this all happens at Marian University, a vibrant and growing Catholic college in Indianapolis. Instead of having Mass in a hotel ballroom, you worship in a beautiful and reverent chapel, and the talented university choir accompanies each Mass.

In the month leading up to the synodal-type conversations at the tables, you don’t market to these leaders. All you do is compile a reader with selected excerpts from Scripture, Vatican II (e.g., Lumen Gentium), and the writings of Pope Leo and the popes since Vatican II, and you ask them to read and reflect. (The reader will soon be available online at the USCCB here).

This is the quite different and altogether refreshing format that we experienced firsthand last week at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ first-ever Evangelization Summit, held October 13 to 15. Called “Witnessing to the Light of Christ—‘The Way, the Truth, and the Life,’” it was hosted by their Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis.

David Spesia, executive director for the USCCB’s Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis, shared: “We were inspired in part by Pope Leo’s message for World Mission Sunday, particularly his closing prayer — ‘Holy Father, make us one in Christ, rooted in his love that unites and renews. May all members of the Church be united in mission, docile to the Holy Spirit, courageous in bearing witness to the Gospel, proclaiming and daily embodying your faithful love for all creatures.'”

To put you into the room with us — the laughter, tears, silences, and deep moments of encounter — we’re happy to share some brief but powerful takeaways in the form of quotes from those who reported summaries of their table discussions:

“A loving Christian is the first gospel that many people hear.” A prayer: “Lord, let today not be the day that I become just another church worker.” “Evangelization happens at the pace of relationships, of friendship.” “If you look at Jesus, He was actually by our U.S. standards horribly inefficient.” “Any Holy Spirit moment cannot be manufactured. It has to be surrendered.” “Become the thermostat… bring Jesus into the room… And so change the temperature of the room. Be bold.” “The Church isn’t the only field hospital. The home is also a field hospital, and the operating table is the dining room table.” “Are we just sacramentalized? Or are we first evangelized?” “The encounter with the Lord is never just ‘one and done.’” “We can smile at people when they come into the church, but that’s not friendship. That’s ‘invulnerable politeness.’ Friendship is something like inviting someone over for coffee.” “Faith is spelled R I S K.”