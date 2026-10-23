7 Killed in Jordan by gunmen firing on Orthodox funeral procession

"Jordan is home to historic Christian communities whose presence is an integral part of the country’s religious and cultural heritage."

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At least seven people were killed by gunmen who opened fire this October 23 at a funeral procession being held at a Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hamoud, in the Karak governorate in Jordan. Some three dozen more people were injured.

Al Jazeera reported that people heard an explosion when the funeral procession started, and then masked gunmen broke into the church and opened fire for several minutes.

"We condemn this cowardly terrorist act in the strongest possible terms," said a statement from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. It went on to note the unique situation of Jordan in the region, as a place of coexistence.

In this context, we affirm our profound pride in the historical and national role played by the Hashemite family—led by His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein ibn Abdullah II—in consolidating the values ​​of moderation and tolerance, upholding human dignity, and safeguarding the freedom to practice religious rites. We further emphasize that the national cohesion of the Jordanian people serves as a vital safeguard against terrorism, extremism, and any attempts to sow division or discord. Jordanians—both Muslims and Christians—form a single national family, united by a shared history and a common destiny, bound together by ties of affection, belonging, and loyalty to their land and their leadership.

The full statement is below. It concluded with a prayer: "May God protect Jordan—its leadership and its people—sustain the blessings of peace and harmony, and ensure that love and brotherhood remain stronger than terrorism and hatred."

The charity group Aid to the Church in Need, which supports the Church in Jordan, said prayers were being offered for the dead, the wounded, and their families. ACN said it is in contact with the local Church and is awaiting further information about the circumstances of the attack.



The foundation pointed to the long Christian presence in the country. “Jordan is home to historic Christian communities whose presence is an integral part of the country’s religious and cultural heritage,” the statement said. “At this painful moment, we stand in solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters in Jordan, especially the Greek Orthodox community, with the victims and their families, and with all the people of Jordan."

The gunmen have not yet been apprehended. Jordan's King Abdullah II said the authorities would "confront the terrorist act that targeted Karak with the harshest penalties."

In January 2025, the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, inaugurated a new church in Jordan at the site of the Baptism of Jesus. The King and Queen of Jordan met with Pope Leo in October 2025. Pope Francis visited the country in 2014.

Full statement of the Latin Patriarchate:

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we received news this afternoon of the merciless terrorist attack targeting the Greek Orthodox Church in the town of Hammoud, Karak. This crime has resulted in fatalities and injuries, violating the sanctity of a place of worship and infringing upon the fundamental human right to life, security, and the freedom to worship with dignity. We condemn this cowardly terrorist act in the strongest possible terms. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, to the residents of Hammoud, and to all our brothers and sisters affected by this grave tragedy. We also offer our prayers to God for the swift recovery of the injured, for patience and solace to be granted to the families of the victims, and for Jordan and its people to be protected from all evil and harm.

In this context, we affirm our profound pride in the historical and national role played by the Hashemite family—led by His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein ibn Abdullah II—in consolidating the values ​​of moderation and tolerance, upholding human dignity, and safeguarding the freedom to practice religious rites.

We further emphasize that the national cohesion of the Jordanian people serves as a vital safeguard against terrorism, extremism, and any attempts to sow division or discord. Jordanians—both Muslims and Christians—form a single national family, united by a shared history and a common destiny, bound together by ties of affection, belonging, and loyalty to their land and their leadership. Moreover, we express our full support for the security services and all those tasked with pursuing the perpetrators who sought to undermine the social peace—a peace in which we have always taken great pride.

In concluding this statement, we offer our prayers to God Almighty, asking Him to enfold the martyrs in His boundless mercy, grant their families solace and patience, and bring healing to the wounded. We pray that He may protect His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein and his loyal Crown Prince, preserve the blessings of security and stability in Jordan, and safeguard its people from all harm. May this ordeal serve as an occasion to renew our commitment to national unity and coexistence—standing united as one against any who would seek to undermine the security of our homeland or compromise its unity.