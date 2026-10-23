Denver’s archbishop leads prayer with Trump, other prelates

Praying for those in public office rooted in Scripture, says archdiocese, but is not an endorsement of any specific candidate or party.

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A statement from the Archdiocese of Denver noted that Archbishop James Golka and other bishops prayed for President Trump in the White House, and noted "continued conversation on the sanctity of life, from conception to natural death, and the God-given dignity of every person."

According to the Denver Catholic, citing the While House faith director, Jenny Korn, who posted about it on X, the bishops met with the US president on October 22, and spoke with him about "religious freedom, school choice, family tax credits, religious visas, and life."

The Denver archdiocesan statement noted that Archbishop Golka led "a prayer in the Oval Office, asking God’s blessing upon the president and our nation."

It continued:

His prayer expressed gratitude for “our beautiful nation” and asked the Holy Spirit “to surround our country to protect us against any influence of evil.” With respect for the office of the president, the Archdiocese of Denver welcomes continued conversation on the sanctity of life, from conception to natural death, and the God-given dignity of every person. We invite the faithful to pray for our nation and its leaders, trusting in Christ’s mercy and guidance. Praying for those in public office is a longstanding Catholic practice, rooted in St. Paul’s instruction to pray for all who hold authority (1 Timothy 2:1-2). It is not an endorsement of any specific candidate or party.