Leo XIV carries St. Óscar Romero with him

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Pope Leo XIV carries a holy card of St. Óscar Romero around with him, along with a third-class relic of the saint, to whom he entrusts himself daily. That's what Archbishop José Luis Escobar of San Salvador, president of the Salvadoran Episcopal Conference (CEDES), reported after meeting with the Pope on September 11. The audience took place during the bishops' ad limina Apostolorum visit.

The details of the audience were revealed in an article on the CEDES website on October 4. The Pope’s comments were part of his response to two petitions presented by the bishops. The first was that St. Óscar Romero be proclaimed a Doctor of the Church; the second, that Pope Leo XIV visit El Salvador, including a stop at the tomb of the martyred archbishop. At the same time, the bishops gave the Pope a first-class relic of the saint.

It was in reply to these petitions that he described his own personal devotion to St. Óscar Romero. Archbishop José Luis Escobar later said that the Holy Father had reacted in a “positive and welcoming” way to the petitions. Nonetheless, Archbishop Escobar explained, both decisions would “require a process of consultation and discernment” before any definitive answer could be given.

Romero was Archbishop of San Salvador. He was assassinated on March 24, 1980, as he was celebrating Mass. He was a vocal opponent of the military-led regime that governed El Salvador at the time. He was beatified in 2015 and canonized in 2018, both during the pontificate of Pope Francis.

Previous signs of devotion as pope

This isn’t the first time that Leo XIV has shown his devotion to this martyr, directly or indirectly. He has repeatedly cited him as an example for both his words and his deeds.

In fact, he mentioned Romero in a letter to the bishops of Latin America and the Caribbean signed on September 8 of this year, three days before meeting with the Salvadoran bishops. The saint appears in a list of beatified and canonized bishops; Leo XIV invites his letter’s recipients to “delve deeper into the ministry and writings of these shepherds.”

For Leo XIV, however, Romero isn’t just one name among many. Earlier this year, during his homily for the Holy Thursday Chrism Mass (April 2, 2026), he referred to “the holy Bishop Óscar Romero” as “particularly dear to me.”

He goes on to quote a note from the saint’s personal notebook for the Spiritual Exercises, written just a month before his death. In the text, Romero acknowledged “imminent danger” to himself. “Jesus Christ helped the martyrs,” he wrote, “and, if the need arises, I shall feel him very close when I entrust my last breath to him.”

Going back to 2025, Romero appears in Dilexi te, Leo XIV’s first apostolic exhortation. He describes Romero’s martyrdom as “a powerful witness and an inspiration for the Church,” adding that the saint had “made his own the plight of the vast majority of his flock and made them the center of his pastoral vision.”

It’s worth noting that this magisterial document was started under Pope Francis, so the mention of Romero may have originated from the Argentine pope. In any case, Leo XIV chose to keep the reference in the same paragraph as a mention of his own time as a missionary in Peru.

Not just words

Leo XIV has honored St. Óscar Romero in his writing and speeches both before and after his election as pope. Among other examples we could cite, in a 2024 message (PDF), then-Cardinal Prevost called Romero “our beloved saint.” However, his devotion is also shown in other ways.

In an interview on July 31, 2026, on the occasion of a pilgrimage in honor of Romero, Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez spoke at length about popular devotion to the saint and the impact of his testimony. In this context, he mentions a conversation with Leo XIV.

The cardinal recounts that two days after the conclave that elected Cardinal Robert Prevost to the papacy, he had the chance to greet the Pontiff after a meeting with the cardinals. He brought the Holy Father “a small picture of St. Óscar Romero with a relic.”

Leo XIV accepted the gift. It's even possible that this relic is the one the Pope referred to in the recent audience. He also reportedly said, “I have great devotion to Romero. I have a picture of him in my office in Chiclayo, in Peru.”

To cite just one last example: an August 2025 report from the Peruvian Bishops' Conference noted that the Holy Father had allocated funds to help build a chapel dedicated to Romero in La Victoria, in his former Diocese of Chiclayo.

A particular affinity

St. Óscar Romero was an archbishop, a shepherd of souls during a period when El Salvador and Latin America were passing through a difficult time. Decades later, violence, corruption, and political repression remain serious problems in parts of Latin America.