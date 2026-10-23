New Vatican document addresses “epochal change”

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The Vatican has denounced “secularization,” which has led to “widespread individualism” and hinders the “transmission of the faith” in a document published in multiple languages, including English, by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith on October 22, 2026. The Catholic Church's “guardian of dogma” rejects “despair” and encourages the faithful to adapt the language used in evangelization to the worldwide spread of “digital technologies.” The document, titled Venite ad me (“Come to me”), was approved by Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Francis requested the document “toward the end of his life,” and his successor, Leo XIV, took up the initiative and authorized its publication in late August. A Vatican source said the subject of transmitting the faith is “dear” to the Pontiff. The publication of the document is evidence of this interest; some projects begun under one pontificate are abandoned by the next pope, but this one wasn't.

The document is signed by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, and Msgr. Armando Matteo, secretary of its Doctrinal Section.

A document intended to encourage reflection

The text consists of “Considerations,” rather than a “Doctrinal Note.” Its purpose is to “stimulate ecclesial reflection” rather than “settle the matter,” the authors explain. It therefore leaves the subject open to further “analysis” and “development.” In preparing the document, the Dicastery drew on contributions from “many National Bishops’ Conferences” and included examples from regions around the world.

From the introduction, the document acknowledges that “in some parts of the world” the transmission of the faith “has all but ceased.” Its aim is to offer a “focused reflection” and suggest “concrete paths” for evangelization amid the “epochal change we are experiencing.”

The authors of Venite ad me compare the transmission of the faith to “the kindling of one flame from another” through “personal contact.” They encourage believers to “create occasions for transmitting the faith.” This is a “duty” that must be “preserved and honored from generation to generation,” they maintain.

The essential role of families

Faith should not be transmitted primarily as “a body of doctrinal content or religious information,” the document warns. Rather, it should be “a form of ecclesial life into which the believer is gradually introduced.” In this context, the family is “the first and most essential place for the transmission of the faith.”

“Parents are called [...] not only to bring children into the world but also to bring them to God,” Venite ad me recalls, quoting the encyclical Lumen Fidei. “Until recently, the family was the primary setting in which faith passed from one generation to the next.”

The document’s authors recognize that this tradition remains important in “certain regions of Africa and Asia.” However, they observe that the transmission of the faith within families “has been interrupted in many parts of the world.”

After the family comes the role of the “ecclesial community” in transmitting the faith, the document explains. The accompaniment of the “community” is essential not only for “receiving the Gospel” but also for “remaining faithful to the gift received.” The authors acknowledge that “it is very difficult to persevere alone.”

However, they note that “in countries with a long-standing Christian tradition, such a context for the transmission of the faith appears today to have been weakened.”

Crisis of the cultural model of modernity

Throughout the document, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith describes an “epochal change” characterized by the “crisis of the cultural model of modernity, which particularly affects the European context.”

“One of the most significant aspects of this epochal change concerns the establishment of a new relationship between faith—and thus its transmission—and cultures,” the document explains.

Examining the reasons behind the decline in the transmission of the faith, the document denounces “secularization,” which has contributed to “widespread individualism.”

Certain circumstances aggravate the situation, particularly in countries such as “France and Canada,” where secularism also finds expression in legislation “limiting the freedom to express one’s faith in public spaces,” the authors note.

The challenge of digital technologies

The document also examines in depth the impact of “digital technologies” on the spread of Catholicism. Although these technologies make it possible to “share testimonies” of people's “lives and spiritual experiences,” they also risk producing a faith that is “disembodied” and “detached from concrete life.”

Venite ad me warns against distortions that may tempt people to construct a “do-it-yourself” faith, selecting beliefs according to their personal preferences.

The authors also express concern that internet users are becoming “particularly susceptible to passing trends” in an online environment shaped by algorithms. Leo XIV's first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, devoted to artificial intelligence, is cited extensively in these passages.

France offers grounds for hope

Nevertheless, the situation should not lead to “despair,” the document says. On the contrary, the Vatican points to the possibility of “a more conscious and convinced adherence to the faith” among believers.

The text highlights “the case of France,” where, “despite a general decline in infant baptisms and religious practice, there has been an exceptional and steady increase in requests from young people and adults to receive the Sacrament of Baptism.”

The document attributes this increase to several factors, including “an encounter with the faith following a time of crisis,” having “spiritual experiences or experiences of beauty,” and coming into contact with other believers, either “in person” or “through social media.”

However, the Vatican cautions against adopting “triumphalistic attitudes” toward this phenomenon, which still affects “relatively small percentages of the total population.” While these new Christians are a “cause for joy,” the Church also acknowledges that perseverance in the faith is not guaranteed for these neophytes (recently baptized Christians).

Adapting the Church's language

In the face of these transformations, the “true challenge for the Church” is to adapt the language used to transmit the faith so that it is not merely “scholastic,” “dogmatic,” or “moralistic,” the authors of Venite ad me explain.

Such communication risks “failing to speak to the hearts of the faithful,” they warn. Instead, the document encourages a “genuine exchange” between those proclaiming the Gospel and those receiving it, to facilitate an “encounter with Christ.”

The authors also examine the liturgy, which plays a “central role” in transmitting the faith. Described as “the beating heart of ecclesial life,” the liturgy can be “experienced in different ways,” the document observes.

“Particular care should also be taken to enable the faithful in every diocese, as well as those who are approaching or returning to the community of believers, to encounter the various liturgical sensibilities present within the tradition of the Catholic Church,” the Vatican encourages.

Since Pope Francis promulgated the motu proprio Traditionis custodes in 2021, access to Mass celebrated according to the older Roman Missal has been significantly restricted within the Catholic Church.

Reaching different cultures

The document also emphasizes the importance of the “inculturation of the faith.” It’s not enough to address only “the culture of certain groups that constitute the majority,” the authors explain. The Church must also reach “young people on the urban peripheries, various migrant communities, seasonal workers, residents of small villages,” and other groups.

“Where the faith touches the cultural roots and expressions of a people, its transmission truly becomes easier and more fruitful,” the document observes.

Venite ad me also emphasizes that every stage of life offers an opportunity to receive the Gospel. It therefore encourages the Church to develop a proclamation of the Gospel that is “more attentive to the different stages of life.”

The document also highlights the role of celebrations such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals. It notes that “many people encounter the Church only during celebrations marking certain fundamental moments in life.”