Pope won’t fly to Assisi due to doctors’ recommendation

The Holy Father was due to attend the interfaith Assisi meeting, now marking the 40th year since Pope John Paul II first inaugurated the event. But doctors have suggested cancelling the flight as a "precaution."

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While Pope Leo's doctors report that his "recovery is progressing very well," out of "precaution," they have advised him not to undertake the "planned helicopter journey on October 27" to Assisi. Therefore, the Pope has cancelled his plans to attend an interfaith meeting on October 27, 2026, the Holy See Press Office announced October 23.

On Friday morning, the Pope’s doctor, Luigi Carbone, and the surgeon who operated on the Holy Father on October 13, Stefano Margaritora, reported that Leo XIV had undergone a follow-up chest X-ray “as scheduled.” Now 10 days after the removal of the lower lobe of his right lung, this examination showed the 71-year-old patient's "postoperative recovery is progressing very well." However, "given the short time that has elapsed since the surgery, his doctors advised against the planned helicopter journey on October 27 as a precaution."

The Holy Father has returned to his engagements and on October 21, his medical team announced that he needs no further treatment after the successful surgery to remove a cancerous nodule. However, flying after lung surgery requires sufficient time for the wound to have healed and lung function to have adequately returned.

Assisi meeting

The Pope was due to take part in the event organized by the Catholic lay Sant'Egidio Community, with a theme taken from his own address: an Unarmed and Disarming Peace. This year's event marks the 40th anniversary of the first interfaith meeting initiated by John Paul II in Assisi. Pope Leo was due to lead a prayer with representatives of Christian churches and then deliver a speech at the closing ceremony. As he will not be attending, Pope Leo XIV will send a message to the participants.