The 108-year-old priest who built a church with cakes

Don Guido Avi survived war, saved lives, built a church with cakes, and kept his sense of humor through 84 years of priesthood.

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Don Guido Avi had been a priest for 84 years, lived through a world war, helped soldiers escape the Nazis, built a church with the help of hundreds of homemade cakes and was still driving at 100. So when, at 106, somebody had the temerity to suggest he was getting old, he was having none of it, insisting: “I'm not old!” as shared by ILT Quotidiano.

The Italian priest, believed to have been the oldest in the country, died October 17 at his home in Vigalzano in northern Italy at the grand old age of 108. To put that remarkable number into perspective, Don Guido was born in 1918, when his corner of Italy still belonged to the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

And what is plain for all to see is that he seemed determined to enjoy every bit of the time he had on earth. When his 108th birthday rolled around in February, he celebrated surrounded by family, friends and a special group of local schoolchildren. They were all 8 years old, born exactly a century after him -- and Don Guido certainly had a century's worth of stories to share.

The fifth of 15 children, he was ordained in 1942, with World War II raging around him, and his early years as a priest were anything but quiet. While serving in Noriglio the following year, he hid Italian and Allied soldiers fleeing the Germans, despite the threat of death for anyone caught sheltering them. Then, in 1945, he helped a German deserter escape, walking with him for 13 hours, getting him through checkpoints and eventually bringing him to safety at his own family home.

After the war, Don Guido's energy found a rather different outlet. Sent to the newly established parish of Cristo Re in Trento, he was given the formidable task of helping to build a church for the growing community -- and somehow, cake became part of the solution.

“Give me a cake and I'll build you a church,” became his appeal to local families, and they responded magnificently. Women across the parish began baking, with hundreds of cakes sold and raffled to raise money for the new church. It was an ingenious combination of faith, community spirit, and what must have been some very busy kitchens, and in 1952, the church of Cristo Re finally opened its doors.

The cakes also left Don Guido with something rather more personal. From then on, he was affectionately known as Don Torta -- Father Cake, a nickname that stayed with him for the rest of his life.

Looking down from 106

By the time Don Guido reached his final years, he had the unusual privilege of being able to look back over more than a century of life, and he spoke about old age with a mixture of wonder, faith and the mischievous humor that clearly hadn't deserted him. At 106, he compared it to climbing Ortles, one of the great peaks of the Italian Alps: The higher you climb, the more of the landscape below becomes visible, and from his own considerable height, Don Guido could see all the people and experiences that had brought him there.

Among them was his father, who had once traveled to America to work as a miner and whose final words remained with his son decades later. When fruit is ripe, his father had told him, it is right that it should fall. Don Guido understood the sentiment, although he didn't appear to be in any particular hurry to test the theory.

And as his hearing began to fail, he joked that if the Lord called him, he was now too deaf to hear; and when, at 108, an interviewer asked whether they should meet again for his 109th birthday, he replied cheekily:

“Let me check ... I might be busy. Let's make it in two years, for 110!”

Asked at 108 for the secret of his longevity, Don Guido offered no special diet, elaborate routine or grand formula: “Take life as it comes.” He described himself as full of joy, and when asked what he would say to young people setting out on lives that, in his case, had stretched across an entire century, his advice was equally simple: “Have faith. You are not alone.”

But perhaps Don Guido's most beautiful reflection came when he was talking about the garden at his home and found himself looking back over his family, his priesthood and all the unexpected turns his life had taken. “Life! My life! What an embroidery of God!” he exclaimed, explaining that while we're living it, we see only the tangled threads crossing one another; it is only later that the pattern begins to emerge.