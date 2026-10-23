The remarkable story behind Pope Leo’s new icon

"No doubt Our Mother of Good Counsel was hovering over my shoulder, because I couldn't have done it without her," iconographer Joseph Malham said.

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When Chicago-based iconographer Joseph Malham received an unexpected commission for a mystery recipient, he had a sneaking suspicion who it might be.

The request came from Michael Airdo, an attorney and long-time friend of Pope Leo XIV — whom he knows as “Father Bob.” Airdo was planning a visit to his old friend when the idea came to him for a very special gift.

Pope Leo XIV had joined the Midwest Augustinians in 1977, and the province he joined has a namesake: “Our Mother of Good Counsel.” What about a sacred image to honor this history and Our Lady’s protection?

Airdo had seen and admired Malham’s artwork, so he reached out to him with the commission. Time was short before his trip to Rome — but the Blessed Mother came through for them. Malham told Aleteia:

When Michael Airdo said, “It's going to Rome, and to a very prominent Augustinian,” I said, “Okay, I'm not going to ask. I can't probe too much. But I have my suspicions.” Then he said he needed it in 10 days. I thought, “Okay, it's possible.” So I just shelved all my other projects, including a book that I'm working on, and I focused on that. Honestly, it was the grace of the moment, because I felt like I was being given the time and the latitude to work on this and focus on it prayerfully and quietly. No doubt Our Mother of Good Counsel was hovering over my shoulder, because I couldn't have done it without her.

There was a remarkable connection, too, in the icon being written in Chicago, the Pope’s own hometown. “I think it probably closed the gap of time and space for him, and made it more special,” Malham said.

Joseph Malham crafted this icon of "Our Mother of Good Counsel" for Pope Leo Joseph Malham

Papal gifts

A pope receives thousands of gifts each year from visitors all over the world, and most go into storage in the Vatican archives — but not this one.

After Airdo met privately with Pope Leo to deliver it, he shared with Malham that Pope Leo wants to keep it close at hand. Airdo told Chicago’s WGN-TV:

He has a shelf in his bedroom in his private quarters, and he said it was going to be in that space. So, he was going to keep it close to him as a reminder of Our Mother of Good Counsel, a reminder of the city, the visit and a reminder of the tremendous artistry of people who have walked the same streets he walked.

Pope Leo even wrote a personal note to Malham to thank him for the icon, a thoughtful gesture Malham treasures.

Pope Leo's handwritten note thanking Joseph Malham for the icon Courtesy of Joseph Malham

A sacred vocation

Iconography is not like other art forms. In Christian tradition, icons are not painted but “written” as they are intended to convey the teachings of the Church from Scripture and tradition rather than to express an artist’s personal point of view.

Made and used in an atmosphere of prayer and contemplation, icons are often called “windows into heaven.”

Malham brought this prayerful spirit into making the icon, calling the whole experience “a collection of beautiful moments,” and perhaps one of the most beautiful was the sense it left him with of confirmation in his artistic vocation. He told Aleteia:

Anybody in any vocation—whatever your vocation is—sometimes you're going to think, “Is my vocation doing any good? Does anybody notice? Is it changing anything in the world or the people around me?” And then all of a sudden, the clouds split. A little bit of sunshine comes through, that heavenly light. Then you realize, “Yes, it does make a difference, and I'm not alone. What I do has meaning and spiritual power.” That's what seeing the picture of the Holy Father holding my icon did, reinforced by the personal handwritten note that I got from him a week later, which is so extraordinary for me to get my head around.

You can find Malham’s work at his Trinity Icons website, and if you’re local to Chicago (or willing to travel), you can learn the art of writing icons from the master himself. Besides taking artistic commissions, Malham teaches icon workshops, organizes icon retreats, and gives icon lectures.