This Franciscan saint changed his life after a vision of St. Francis

St. John of Capistrano led a worldly life in his early years and held a powerful position, until one experience changed his life forever.

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Sometimes God sends us little messages that are meant to nudge us in the right direction, especially if we are not living according to his divine plan. Such was the case of St. John of Capistrano, a young man who dove into the world of politics in 15th century Italy.

He studied law in Perugia and afterwards became a lawyer in Naples, where he became a trusted advisor of King Ladislas. This close relationship then led to him being appointed governor of Perugia by the king. He had everything he ever wanted and was content with his high position.

Then one day everything changed.

Vision of St. Francis

War broke out between a neighboring town and St. John set out to negotiate for peace. However, things did not go as planned and he was captured and imprisoned instead.

Stuck in prison, the opportunity allowed him to reflect on his life and to look interiorly for the first time. Up to now he was very much concerned about the externals, but had not thought to look internally.

It was at this point that St. John witnessed a remarkable vision that Marion Alphonse Habig narrates in The Franciscan Book of Saints:

A Franciscan surrounded with light appeared to him, and invited him to leave this unstable world and enter his order. Capistrano replied: "I had never thought about embracing such a life; still, if God so wills it, I will obey."

Shortly afterwards he was able to gain his freedom and quickly begged for admission to the Franciscans in Perugia.

It was a humiliating experience, as he who was governor of Perugia, was now renouncing all of his wealth and status to become a "poor brother."