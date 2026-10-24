A World Cup trophy for the Virgin Mary

After conquering the soccer world, Spain's national team brought its greatest prize to Our Lady of the Pillar in a touching gesture of faith and gratitude.

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The World Cup trophy has undoubtedly enjoyed its fair share of champagne showers, victory parades, and enthusiastic kisses from jubilant players, but its latest outing in Spain was definitely a little out of the ordinary.

On October 19, the famous golden trophy found itself in the magnificent Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar in Zaragoza, where Spain's national team coach Luis de la Fuente and Royal Spanish Football Federation president Rafael Louzán had come to offer it to the Virgin Mary.

After all the excitement -- and honor -- of conquering the soccer world, they wanted to acknowledge something that doesn't usually feature in post-match interviews: the importance of faith and gratitude.

The ceremony, held exactly three months after Spain's World Cup triumph and one week after Our Lady's feast, attracted hundreds of faithful and soccer supporters, while the basilica's traditional Infanticos choir provided a suitably beautiful soundtrack.

As RFEF reported, Louzán explained the significance of the offering:

"Today, we come before you, on behalf of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, to offer you this World Cup with gratitude, humility and emotion."

His prayer went beyond celebrating a sporting achievement, asking that Spanish soccer might always be characterized by respect for opponents, solidarity, and the ability to accept both victory and defeat with grace. And if you consider how heated things can get on a soccer pitch, it's a pretty admirable set of ambitions!

For Luis de la Fuente, however, the visit was especially personal. The Spanish coach has never made a secret of his Catholic faith, and his devotion to Our Lady of the Pillar is well known. Having led his country to one of the greatest achievements in international sport, he appeared genuinely moved to be standing before the Virgin Mary with the trophy.

"It is a tremendously moving experience. You all know of my devotion to the Virgin of the Pillar, and I feel very happy and proud to be here with all of you," he explained.

He later described the occasion as "an indelible memory that I will carry with me forever," a striking sentiment from someone whose professional life has already provided him with more than a few unforgettable moments.

A special devotion to Our Lady

There is, of course, a particularly lovely connection between the Spanish people and Our Lady of the Pillar, whose shrine has drawn pilgrims to Zaragoza for centuries. According to ancient Christian tradition, the Virgin Mary appeared to St. James the Apostle while he was preaching in Spain, encouraging him in his mission at a time when he was struggling to make progress.

Incredibly, the apparition is believed to have taken place while Mary was still alive in Jerusalem, making it a unique episode in Marian tradition -- more than an apparition it was a bilocation, with Mary being in two places at once. Today, the basilica remains one of the country's most cherished religious sites, and Our Lady of the Pillar is honored as Patroness of the Hispanic World.

Of course, whether Our Lady takes a particular interest in the offside rule remains a mystery, although we suspect that even divine patience might be tested by the occasional refereeing decision. But there is something rather endearing about a World Cup-winning coach who, having experienced the extraordinary roar of a nation celebrating, finds equal joy in a quiet moment before the Virgin Mary. And while the golden trophy will no doubt spend much of its life being polished, photographed, and proudly displayed, its visit to Zaragoza has given it a rather different place in Spain's sporting history.