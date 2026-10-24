Leo XIV warns against “digital solitudes”

The Pope’s words to educators brought back an old insight from Ratzinger — and the connection is worth sitting with.

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Speaking to 1,200 educators gathered in Rome for an international congress on school and university ministry, organized under the Dicastery for Culture and Education led by Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Pope Leo XIV warned against the “digital solitudes” afflicting young people today — students who walk the corridors of their schools feeling anonymous, crushed under a “culture of performance” that ranks them mercilessly. “A mistaken conception of meritocracy,” he said, “ends up no longer respecting persons.”

He also put educators on guard against “false teachers” and “deceptive messages” that promise quick answers, and against what he called “that subtle seduction that makes human thought seem useless precisely at the moment when it is most necessary.”

Those words echo something said a quarter century ago by a man who would later become Pope Benedict XVI.

The beast has a number, not a name

In March 2000, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger gave an address in Palermo on fatherhood and the Apocalypse. He was reflecting on the figure of the Beast in the Book of Revelation, and he noticed something that tends to get overlooked. The Beast is the only major figure in the Bible identified not by a name but by a number. Everyone else — patriarchs, prophets, angels, God himself — is called by name. The Beast, instead, gets a number, and transforms into numbers.

A name, on the other hand, individualizes. It calls someone specific into relation, into presence, into history. A number abstracts, sorts, processes. Ratzinger had the concentration camps in mind — those tattooed numbers on human arms — but he was making a point that reaches well beyond that horror. The reduction of the person to a data point, a unit of output, a position in a ranking: this is a permanent temptation, and it is always the same logic, whatever institutional form it takes.

That logic now runs at algorithmic scale, at the speed of light, in the pocket of every teenager. We explored this connection in these pages back in 2018. Leo XIV’s speech makes it newly urgent.

What digital solitude actually means

When Leo XIV speaks of “digital solitudes,” he is describing the experience of being processed rather than known. The student whose grades are tracked, whose performance is benchmarked, whose attention is harvested by platforms that know his anxieties better than his teachers do — that student is living inside a system that sees a number where there is a person.

The algorithm classifies, optimize, and serves content calibrated to keep you engaged, which sounds like attention but is closer to its opposite — a kind of frictionless drift that produces the sensation of connection while quietly deepening isolation. This is what the solitude is made of: absence of genuine encounter and excessive stimulation.

Leo XIV’s prescription to educators was countercultural in its plainness: prioritize “the education of the heart” — compassion, gratitude, presence. Stimulate young people’s intelligence. Value their questions. And remember that “beneath the shell that many adolescents build around themselves to avoid suffering, lies the desire to love and be loved.”

The escape route

Ratzinger’s insight and Leo XIV’s warning point in the same direction: the antidote to being numbered is being named — that is, being seen as irreducibly particular, not as an instance of a category or a score on a distribution. This is what good teachers do. It is also, in the Christian tradition, what God does, and what the Church at its best has always tried to do in imitation of him.