Priests’ generosity inspires big donor for New Zealand project

The Christchurch Diocese faces the big task of building their cathedral from the ground up, after earthquakes destroyed the former church.

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In July 2026, the New Zealand Diocese of Christchurch revealed designs for the new Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. The country’s first cathedral to be built from the ground up in more than a century will be raised in place of the 1905 original cathedral. Irreparable damage from earthquakes in 2010 and 2011 necessitated the former church be demolished.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, retired archbishop of New York, is one of the latest figures to give international support for their historic cathedral building project.

"I'll tell you this. You can't do it by yourself," he said, speaking from experience. "You need the buy-in of the entire community because the Cathedral arises from the entire community and it's a sign of Christ the light to the world there in Christchurch... One day I hope to see it..."

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes, the diocesan priority was the safety of the communities — not just in their churches and schools, but in their homes. Families were supported in their hopes to return home or find new ones as necessary. They then moved to shore up school buildings and re-establish safe and contemporary learning environments.

Now, the time has come for them to rebuild a number of churches and the Diocese’s mother church.

In July 2022, when Bishop Michael Gielen was installed as Christchurch’s eleventh bishop, he invited his flock, as Jesus invited his apostles, to “put out into the deep,” and the share their faith with boldness and joy, inspired by their “whakapapa.”

“Whakapapa” and a Cathedral vision

“Whakapapa” is a concept that forms the foundation of New Zealand’s indigenous Polynesian Māori culture. The concept binds all things in a framework ordering layers of ancestors and subsequent generations. It is also the name of major ski and alpine area in New Zealand

Interestingly, this “whakapapa” would prove a courageous invitation to the bishop as well. More than a decade post-earthquakes, he was often asked about what the plans were for the Cathedral. As stated on the website for the new Cathedral, he shared, “That question revealed something profound: the deep love people have for their Mother Church.” He is proud of the resulting vision and the reality it is becoming.

Plans for the cathedral Courtesy of Christchurch diocese

Bishop Michael Gielen shared with Aleteia that these past 16 years have been a difficult period for families, communities, and organizations. “My predecessors as bishops were making what they considered the best decisions they could with the facts at the time. When I arrived, I sought to do the same, and I am grateful to the Catholic faithful for the way they have backed this vision.”

“The Cathedral will stand as a timeless symbol of hope and faith,” the Diocese of Christchurch’s webpage “More Than Just a Building” expresses. With the Blessed Sacrament literally at the heart of building’s design, the central place of prayer, worship, and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament invites the faithful into “deeper participation in the life of the Church through Christ’s constant presence.

In an interview with EWTN’s Colm Flynn that aired this fall on September 10, Bishop Gielen spoke about the Cathedral project as a metaphor and symbol of something larger than a physical building. “It’s not only the cathedral we’re rebuilding.”

Having lost 30-35 churches to earthquake damage and demolishment in the past 15 years, “it’s a real example of how faith is … and it shows that our people are still hope-filled and they believe in this.” He noted that even the New Zealand secular society was supporting the project.

Courtesy of Christchurch diocese

During this same recent visit to the United States, Bishop Gielen visited his alma mater, the Franciscan University of Steubenville, and its president Fr. Dave Pivonka, TOR. They spoke together in a video with a significant backdrop, one of the Catholic campus’ own recently completed construction projects.

Pointing to the renovated and expanded Christ the King Chapel, Fr. Pivonka said, “This is a sign of faith. That we come before the Lord and we trust in the Lord, and he provides every need.” He affirmed the faith of Bishop Gielen, his love for the Lord, and his desire to provide a house of worship for his people.

“Be encouraged,” Fr. Pivonka said. “The reality is that [the Lord] oftentimes uses us to do his work and to be able to bring about his Kingdom.”

In the project’s Case for Support brochure, Christchurch’s Mayor Phil Mauger offered, “The Catholic Church has been a cornerstone of our city and region for nearly 160 years … I am proud to support the Catholic community in rebuilding their mother church. This project, alongside the construction of other churches, is a vital part of Christchurch’s ongoing rejuvenation and a visible testament to the Church’s enduring role in strengthening our communities.”

Courtesy of Christchurch diocese

Leonie Guiney, a South Island dairy farmer, is also quoted in the publication. “Our new Cathedral will be a visible sign of the faith that has sustained generations of Kiwis … We are dairy farmers, like many, descended from Catholic immigrants. We’ve been inspired by the sacrifice of the original Christian missionaries to bring Catholicism here and feel compelled and honored to help rebuild what they began.”

One other recent immigrant shared his optimistic thoughts for a promotional video. “I see this as such a beautiful opportunity to serve, to help with fundraising; because it’s not every generation that is called to this honorous task. I’m hoping that the rest of the community, including the Catholic community, will respond with generosity.”

The Church of England’s own Christ Church Cathedral, consecrated in 1881 — seventeen years after the foundations were laid — has also suffered damage from earthquakes numerous times throughout its historic presence in the city’s center. After fundraising challenges for the approximately $200 million project paused construction, work restarted in 2026 with hopes of re-opening that cathedral in 2030.

How generosity inspires generosity

A video message Bishop Gielen provided via the diocesan Facebook page in late August related “a lovely story” that had unfolded over recent months. Priests of the Christchurch Diocese recognized their needed witness to support the new Cathedral project. One of the young priests proposed giving $50 a week.

With the agreed collaboration of all the diocesan priests, over five years it would amount to $400,000.

The bishop shared that an overseas donor heard about that and wanted to support them. That man said he would match the priests’ generosity if the bishop could find someone in Christchurch to match him. The resulting 1.2 million is still just a portion of the $80 million project total but these actions have moved the people to open more than their pocketbooks.

Plans for the cathedral Courtesy of Christchurch diocese

Of these diocesan priests contributed a comment. “There hasn’t been a new Catholic cathedral built in New Zealand for more than 100 years. While our contribution is significant as a proportion of our stipend, it helps to show that sacrifice—from the bishop, the priests and our lay people—is important for such a momentous and sacred project.”

Bishop Michael, commenting on the anonymity of the two major matching donors, said, “Scripture offers us the example of the person who acts with generosity, but also with humility. We are asking people to make a sacrificial donation. A large amount like $400,000 is a significant sacrifice for those generous and faithful donors, but for some families, $20 a week will be a sacrifice. All gifts are welcomed, all are valued and all are a prompting of the Holy Spirit.”

Since that time, the bishop continues promoting this message inviting each person or family in the diocese to contribute with a small amount each week over five years. Twenty dollars a week over five years comes out to $5200.