Ukraine, Russia agree to humanitarian ceasefire in war-torn city

The White House announced that First Lady Melania Trump had brokered the temporary ceasefire to help the people of Oleshky; Pope Leo XIV has also been instrumental.

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On Friday, October 23, the White House Office of the First Lady announced a temporary humanitarian ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia for the beleaguered city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine. The temporary halt, scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 29, and to last for several days, will allow a humanitarian mission to bring much-needed food, water, and medical supplies to the city, which has been under Russian occupation since 2022. It will also facilitate the evacuation of Oleshky citizens to other parts of Ukraine or to Russia if they desire to leave.

Pope Leo spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the city last week, while the Holy Father was in the hospital.

US First Lady Melania Trump, who first learned of the plight of Oleshky's citizens during this year's UN General Assembly meeting in early September, announced that she was personally responsible for brokering the temporary localized truce. “The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” the First Lady said.

“The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible.”

Mrs. Trump referred to herself as the "Exclusive Intermediary" and said that she had worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leaders to clear the way for a humanitarian mission. Military resources will begin removing mines from roads surrounding Oleshky on Tuesday, October 27, to allow safe movement in and out of the city.

Melania Trump also announced an American media organization will document the teams on the ground. Although the First Lady's announcement did not name the news organization, the Newsmax network announced on X that it will have exclusive rights to document the humanitarian mission.

Pope Leo's efforts toward the ceasefire

Mrs. Trump was not the only one championing the cause of Oleshky's people. Reuters reported a week ago that Russian president Vladimir Putin had agreed to Pope Leo XVI's pleas on behalf of the city. Although a ceasefire was not specifically mentioned:

“The Vatican’s intention to help create the conditions necessary to ensure the safety ​of the town’s population and to organize vital supplies has been supported,” the Kremlin said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

Pope Leo's pleas for Oleshky were personally expressed to the Russian president in a phone call from the Pontiff's hospital bed while he was recovering from cancer surgery. After the call -- the first between Pope Leo XIV and President Putin since June 4, 2025 -- Vatican Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said:

“It was the Holy Father who took the initiative to plead the case of this besieged city, where some 2,000 civilians need humanitarian routes through which they can leave.” “The Pope called for a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid, especially food, to reach the city and to enable those who wish to leave to be evacuated,” he said. “I hope that, in response to the Holy Father’s request, President Putin will agree to do what the Pope has asked,” Cardinal Parolin added. “The fact that he accepted the call and spoke with the Pope may, I hope, be a sign that the Pope’s request will indeed be carried out.”

A few days after his call with Putin, Pope Leo also spoke again with the Ukrainian president.