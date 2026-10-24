When the Virgin Mary saved St. Anthony Mary Claret from drowning

St. Anthony Mary Claret didn't know how to swim and was swept out to sea, with no one on shore to save him.

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Many of the saints had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother, calling upon her in their every need, relying on her for protection and help. Not only did they rely on her for their everyday needs, but also when they needed her the most.

Such was the case in the life St. Anthony Mary Claret, former Archbishop in Cuba and a man who deeply loved the Virgin Mary. He frequently turned to her in prayer and sometimes cried out to her when in danger.

Saved from drowning

In his autobiography, St. Anthony relates a harrowing experience he had when walking on the seashore:

Because I had been working so hard, I didn't feel very well during the summer. I began to lose all appetite, and the only relief I could find was to go down to the sea, wade in it, and drink a few drops of the salt water. One day as I was walking along the beach on my way to the "old sea" on the other side of La Barceloneta, a huge wave suddenly engulfed me and carried me out to sea.

Anyone who has experienced a similar situation knows how helpless St. Anthony must have felt, especially since he did not know how to swim.

Faced with the possibility that he would drown, St. Anthony turned to the only person he knew could save him:

I saw in a moment that I was far from shore, and I was amazed to see that I was floating on the surface, although I didn't know how to swim. I called out to the Blessed Virgin and found myself on shore without having swallowed even a drop of water.

It was certainly a remarkable miracle, one that he never forgot.

When St. Anthony called out to the Virgin Mary, he did so in the midst of an already existing relationship with her. He had full confidence that she would save him and placed his life in her hands.