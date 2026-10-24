Why the ideology of AI looks so much like religion

Charles Taylor spent decades explaining how a self sealed off from transcendence doesn’t stop longing — it just looks for a new address.

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In 2017, Anthony Levandowski — former Google and Uber engineer, later convicted of trade-secret theft — filed paperwork in California to establish a religious organization. Its name was Way of the Future. Its stated purpose was to develop and worship an artificial superintelligence he called “the Godhead.” The church has since dissolved, but the impulse behind it has not.

It surfaces in the language used to describe AI’s future, especially in the idea of the uploaded mind as a form of immortality, or even resurrection. Effective altruism, in several of its iterations, functions as a redemption narrative — the faithful calculate and donate in hope of a technologically secured future. The language of sacrifice, mission, and ultimate stakes runs through AI discourse in ways its practitioners rarely pause to examine.

The Canadian philosopher Charles Taylor spent several decades building the tools to explain why this was always going to happen.

The buffered self

Taylor’s central argument in A Secular Age (2007) is that the deepest change brought about by modernity is not the loss of belief in God but a transformation in the very structure of the self. The pre-modern self was what Taylor calls “porous”: open to the world, to other people, constitutively related to a cosmos charged with meaning. The modern self is “buffered”: sealed off from that external meaning, imagining itself as a self-contained unit of rational agency — sovereign, self-sufficient, closed to anything that would claim authority over it from the outside.

The buffered self is the subject of rights and choices. What it is not is oriented: it has no built-in direction, no telos it did not choose, no longing it can fully account for. It lives in what Taylor calls a “disenchanted” universe — one drained of inherent meaning, which must now have meaning projected onto it from within.

The problem is that the longing does not go away. Augustine knew this: “our heart is restless until it rests in you.” The desire for transcendence, for something larger than the self, for a story in which individual existence is not simply arbitrary — this is not a cultural artifact that modernity dissolved. It is structural. Strip away the traditional forms that gave it shape and it will necessarily find new ones.

The vacuum and what fills it

This is Taylor’s diagnosis of secular spiritualities: they are not the absence of religious feeling but its displacement. Applied to the present moment, it describes something quite precise, that we can all recognize. A buffered self, sealed off from traditional transcendence, encountering a system of apparently unlimited knowledge and capability, reaches for the vocabulary it has available. And the only vocabulary ever adequate to that quality of experience — awe, ultimacy, hope beyond death — is ultimately theological.

Hence the Singularity as rapture. Hence the uploaded mind as resurrection. These are not parodies of religion. They are religion — the same structure of longing, promise, and salvation — poured into a different vessel because the original vessel was set aside, even though the longing remained. The ideology of AI is, among other things, what happens when restlessness goes looking in the wrong place.

What Taylor’s analysis reveals is that the ideology of AI is not post-religious. It is pre-religious in a specific sense: it has inherited the hunger without the tradition that developed the vocabulary to describe it honestly, the disciplines to order it wisely, or the theology to prevent it from becoming something else entirely.

What the tradition actually says

The Aristotelian-Thomistic account of the human person describes a self that is the opposite of Taylor’s buffered self. It is constitutively relational, embedded in a body, ordered toward goods it did not choose, open to a truth that exceeds it. The soul is not a closed system. It is, give or take, an appetite — for truth, for love, for God — that no finite object can satisfy.

This is why Magnifica Humanitas speaks of AI systems as incapable of knowing “from within what love, work, friendship or responsibility mean.” The point is not that current AI is insufficiently sophisticated. It is that “sophistication” is the wrong category altogether. A system without interiority, without genuine desire, without the capacity to be restless, cannot long for anything. And a self that cannot long for anything cannot be saved by any amount of processing power.